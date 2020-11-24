It’s hard to miss Payson’s splash pad project at Green Valley Park at the corner of Green Valley Parkway and West Lake Drive with its police tape and orange striped barriers.
A point resident Jeff Robbins made at the Nov. 12 council meeting during the call to the public.
“Splash pad or not, this blight to our best tourist resource and a source for the community quiet and peaceful enjoyment needs to be repaired,” wrote Robbins. “The barriers and police tape make it look like a crime scene.”
The project has generated controversy since its inception.
Shortly after Tom Morrissey was first elected mayor, a group of citizens pushed for a splash pad. They promised they would fund most of it through fundraising.
Instead, the town allocated $250,000 from the town budget to pay for the project.
That estimate quickly ballooned once the town researched what it would take to build.
The council has now approved spending $415,000.
Residents have asked why the town has to pay for the entire project when other towns have funded their splash pads through grants and fundraising.
In response, the town applied for a grant funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund administered through the Arizona State Parks and Trails Department in late September.
Yet the town decided not to wait before demolishing the building at the selected site. This means the tape and barriers will remain.
“As far as timeline, it will be determined by the construction process once the bid is awarded,” said Courtney Spawn, director of parks and recreation.
She’s taken the lead on the project and regularly reports to the council, as she did during the Nov. 12 meeting.
Spawn reported funding goals seem within reach as the grant “went through the Arizona Park’s board approval process … the highest scored” against three other organizations also seeking this grant.
“Now it will move on to the National Park Service for approval,” said Spawn.
While the town waits for the grant, Spawn continues to work on the parameters to put out a bid for construction.
The town had been working with Vortex, a supplier of splash pad equipment. The company had priced out a list of equipment, then the council sought bids from other companies which delayed the project.
Adding to the timeline, design and engineering challenges include addressing an old septic system, parking and safety for users.
The council will not meet again until December to hear about further splash pad progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!