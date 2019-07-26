Kris arrived in Payson five years ago, broke, beaten down and alone – fleeing a brutal, decade-long marriage.
“I was going to be homeless. I had run out of options. (My family) put me on a bus and sent me out here,” she said.
She needed time to sort through the abuse her ex-husband had inflicted – including years of efforts to separate her from her family. She had to leave her children behind to escape and now was suffering a mental breakdown.
It was a rough landing. “I wasn’t doing well…I had horrible, horrible night terrors. I still have them every once in awhile.”
But she has turned a tragic tale into a hopeful one. She’s gotten a job, come to understand her options and learned the legal system. And she’s reconnected with her family.
Edna Welsheimer, the Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter’s executive director, said like most domestic violence victims Kris was in “survival mode — fight/flight/flee and fearful.”
But she watched Kris turn from “victim to victor.”
Welsheimer praised “her kindness towards others and willingness to help others overcome what she had already been through. She is highly sought out by others in our community to help them navigate the judicial system.”
She couldn’t have done it alone. Kris’ story demonstrates the role of domestic violence shelters.
Studies show the chance a woman will escape – and thrive – increases with the protection and services a shelter offers. Yet the Time Out Shelter remains the only refuge in the county, consistently full and barely hanging on through a patchwork of grants.
The shelter helped Kris escape – and then to heal. In the process, she’s come to understand her own story and how her desperate need for a man who would protect her and her children actually set her up for abuse. She learned the patterns of abuse and the complicated way a loving relationship can slide into terror and control through a cycle of violence and remorse.
That pattern is common in relationships that degenerate into violence.
When Kris looks back on how it all happened, she has a theory.
“We’re caretakers. We want to fix people,” she said.
After her first husband abandoned her and their three children, she met her second husband, who worked in law enforcement. She thought he would prove her protector.
“I was very vulnerable at the time. He talked a lot about how he could take care of us…he was very good with the kids,” she said.
When the abuse started that added to the trauma – and the difficulty she faced in making her escape. Studies have found that domestic violence can be more common in law enforcement families, according to a website maintained by the National Center for Women and Policing. What’s worse, if the police are called, they generally listen to a fellow officer over the abused. For Kris, the abuse started with name-calling then moved to slapping and hitting. Ultimately, he turned her into his prisoner — with a Bluetooth phone connection in her ear 24/7 and a GPS tracker on her car.
The pattern of abuse:
Most victims of domestic violence don’t know about the “Cycle of Violence,” a phrase coined in 1979 by psychologist Lenore Walker. Her interviews with 1,500 victims of domestic abuse revealed common phases that can take hours or a year to complete.
The phases include:
•Tension-building: The abuser becomes edgy, possibly slamming doors, giving the cold shoulder while the victim tries to keep the peace.
•Violent outbreak: The abuser works up to explosive anger and emotional and/or physical attacks. In response, the victims may blame themselves for the outburst, fight back or try to escape.
•The honeymoon: The abuser promises to change, buys flowers and gifts, writes love letters and does everything possible to manipulate the victim back into the relationship. The victim returns after glimpsing the person they fell in love with.
Kris lived this cycle for years.
She even experienced it the day her ex asked her to marry him.
“I was in my room. I was sitting on the end of my bed. He was yelling and screaming,” she said.
Suddenly, he grabbed her hair and started banging her head against the wall.
“Again and again and again… slamming my head again the wall,” she said.
Then he stopped. “My tongue was hanging out and blood was coming out. He had done something really bad.”
He went into a panic.
“He started crying and bawling and I’m sitting there bleeding,” she said. “Then he just leaned over me and said, ‘I just want to clean you up so (the kids) don’t see you. I just want to spend my life with you.’ That’s how he asked me to marry him.”
All she could think was “he’s going to take care of us. What am I going to do if he is gone?”
So the pattern continued – tension, abuse and remorse. She would live in that space for the next 10 years. Domestic violence classes teach, it’s at the first sign of abuse that a clear boundary must be set. Yet so many women don’t believe they even have the right to set boundaries.
True to form, Kris’ ex reproduced other patterns in the tangle of domestic violence. For instance, he worked systematically to isolate her from family and friends – making her ever more dependent financially and emotionally. Again, this is a common pattern. Abusers often alienate or manipulate family members and friends. They require their victims to quit jobs, hand over cars and provide the passwords to the bank account.
What drives such a need for control?
Studies by the National Institute of Health indicate abusers struggle with anger control, jealousy, low self-esteem, feelings of inferiority, personality or psychological disorders, learned behavior and substance abuse.
Often, they’ve observed or experienced domestic violence as children.
Abuse escalates:
In Kris’ case, the abuse escalated each time they moved.
This is also a pattern of abusers — failure at jobs.
His use of excessive force at work got him fired.
“He told me a story and then later on I found out…he was yelling at an inmate,” said Kris. “I found paperwork later on. I actually confronted him once on it and got the crap beat out of me.”
But by then they’d had two children together. They moved to a remote five-acre property in the eastern side of the country.
The abuse increased.
“He told them (her family) I had mental issues,” she said.
He made her sleep with a gun next to her head.
He abused the children in ways she didn’t learn about until after she left.
He had affairs.
Ultimately, she discovered he’d had a child by another woman.
When not working in law enforcement, Kris’ ex drove a truck, and struck up a relationship with a woman on one of his regular routes. The woman filed legal papers seeking a paternity test – which a sheriff’s deputy dropped off at her door as Kris prepared to spend Thanksgiving with her family.
“I’m sitting there in shock that this girl had come up in one of our fights because I had seen a posting on an ad…I had foun on Craig’s List looking for fun.”
When she confronted him, he exploded – and screamed that if she didn’t drop it “things will start happening to your family.”
“He had never threatened my family before,” she said.
Escape:
Kris had finally had enough – an illustration of another pattern in domestic violence case – the difficulty many victims face in finally resolving to leave.
She wanted to go to a shelter, but knew he had hidden a GPS tracker on her car.
“He knew everywhere I went,” she said. “Thankfully the shelter was by our children’s pre-school.”
But he sensed the shift in her attitude. So he called the authorities to claim she “wasn’t protecting the kids.”
Fearful she would lose her children, Kris called her sister and begged for help.
“My sister said, ‘We think you need to get some help,” said Kris. “My family thought that I needed help. They thought I was mentally ill. My sister wouldn’t let me come… They gave him my kids.”
As officials took away her children, Kris had a mental breakdown. She went to a hospital then to a shelter. There she pulled herself together enough to beg him to take her back so she could be with her children. “I begged him to take me back, knowing it would be hell,” she said.
The abuse continued – worse than ever. Eventually, she overheard her ex making plans to “get rid of me.”
Convinced she would die if she stayed, she again planned her escape. She knew had to take the children – but she eventually convinced her sister to take them.
When he was away for three days on a trucking run, Kris drove to her sister’s where a caseworker took the children and Kris took the bus to Payson – although she remained determined to one day return for her kids when she felt they would be safe.
Kris now works two jobs, including as a legal advocate for the shelter.
Welsheimer said Kris came to her, “broken, confused and terrified. She did not trust anyone – always looking over her shoulder wherever she went to make sure she was safe,” said Welsheimer. “Now look at her, confident, working, taking control of her life, living in the now. She has come so far. Her memories will be there, but she chooses how to react to them. My hope for her is a life filled with happiness, love and healed relationships with her children and family.”
