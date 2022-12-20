The Gila County Cattle Growers Association 2022 Rancher of the Year, Bill Dunn, has a long history of advocating for the ranching community and conserving lands for future generations.
Most recently, he took on a leadership role when the Telegraph wildfires raged through 200,000 plus acres of rangeland, consuming homes, outbuildings, and basic infrastructure, as the vital natural range resources that sustain cattle. Moving forward, Dunn is assisting in the planning to control the invasive salt cedar infestation and other undergrowth to reduce fuel for possible future wildfires.
Dunn’s dedication to conservation of natural resources locally and regionally includes spearheading to hold the two 500 kilowatt powerline Sunzia Southwest Transmission Project accountable in the federal NEPA process. As president of the Arizona Association of Conservation Districts, Dunn is working to provide districts across Arizona the capacity to get conservation projects on the ground. As chair of the Winkelman Natural Resource Conservation District, he has led many local conservation efforts for the management of natural resources. Dunn’s leadership led the charge to force the Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the Sonoran desert tortoise.
Bill’s philosophy: To make a difference, we have to show up and participate.
Morty Van Haren, was named the 2022 Wrangler of the Year.
With his humble nature, he ran the Slash S Ranch for the Webb Family for close to 35 years. About the only time he’s seen by most members of the GCCGA is during his hard work at the cattle sale, where for many years, the man in charge of getting the sale gate closed on a bunch of stirred-up yearlings was Van Haren.
Highly esteemed by all who knew him, Van Haren was the perfect role model for cowboys, young and old. His gentle spirit is missed by all who knew and worked with him.
