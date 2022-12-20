The Gila County Cattle Growers Association 2022 Rancher of the Year, Bill Dunn, has a long history of advocating for the ranching community and conserving lands for future generations.

Most recently, he took on a leadership role when the Telegraph wildfires raged through 200,000 plus acres of rangeland, consuming homes, outbuildings, and basic infrastructure, as the vital natural range resources that sustain cattle. Moving forward, Dunn is assisting in the planning to control the invasive salt cedar infestation and other undergrowth to reduce fuel for possible future wildfires.

