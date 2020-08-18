The Arizona Auditor General’s Office has completed another of the delayed Gila County audits, noting many of the same problems as in the last overdue audit.
Nonetheless, Gila County now has just one more late audit to finish.
Gila County has played catch up with its audits since 2016 after losing its triple A credit rating due to a years-long backlog. This cost the county at least $560,000 in federal grants as audits slipped from a year late to up to three years late.
The county asked the Arizona Auditor General’s Office to perform the audits. Previously, the county used a private audit firm.
The Arizona Auditor General’s Office found many issues with the county’s financial reporting, keeping track of assets and computer security issues.
The late audits meant the county couldn’t apply for federal grants, including $460,000 worth of Emergency Management Performance grants and $100,000 in Homeland Security grants.
Gila County Manager James Menlove looks forward to applying for these grants once the audits are completed.
“This will bring hundreds of thousands of additional grant funding to the county,” he said.
The county has also addressed the auditor’s criticism of a lack of inventory for its fleet by hiring Verasset Corporation “to perform a complete physical capital asset inventory,” said Menlove.
Verasset completed that inventory in 2017.
“Since that time, the county has continued to perform a capital asset inventory every two years in accordance with federal grant requirements,” he said.
The Arizona Auditor General’s Office also noted that the county was vulnerable to a cyber attack. The release of the two-year-late audit came a scant three days before the county’s computer system was “infected by a significant virus,” said Menlove.
However, the county manager said the county’s IT department had already addressed the problem noted in the overdue audit.
“The virus was contained, professionals that had been pre-arranged were activated and functionality was restored within a week,” said Menlove.
The county had to pay $10,000 and hire cyber forensic specialists to determine “that no data was compromised, damaged, modified or removed,” said Menlove.
The county continues to “proactively address security risks.”
In the last month, the county announced it will catch up with all its overdue audits by December 31, 2020. After that, “audits are due nine months after the end of the entity’s fiscal year,” said Menlove.
Menlove has spent the last four years overhauling the finance department to ensure future audits get filed on time.
The county blames poor staffing for the audit delays that started in 2011. The audits fell a year behind schedule in 2011 and 2012, and even further behind by 2013. By the time 2016 rolled around, the county was three years late.
The discovery of the late audits and the financial consequences coincided with Menlove taking over as county manager and the election of Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey as supervisors. Cline said as soon as he took office he heard about the late audits.
Menlove developed a five-year strategic plan to wrap up the audits and filed the 2014 audit in 2017. Since then, the county has filed an audit each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!