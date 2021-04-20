Gila County has hit the wall with people seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, the county health department had so few people signed up for a shot that it gave 2,100 vaccines to other counties with more need.
“We kept 500 (vaccines),” said Josh Beck, Gila County’s lead for the pandemic response.
If the pace of new vaccinations slows to 500 a week, it will take the county almost a year to get everyone vaccinated.
The county remains well below the “herd immunity” needed to keep a fresh surge of the virus from adding to the already sobering death toll.
Disease experts say only getting at least 80% of the population vaccinated will prevent the continued spread of the virus. With waning interest in masks and social distancing, reaching herd immunity has more importance than ever.
Still, the county’s doing better than most areas.
“About 45% of the people that can receive vaccines have received them (36,073 in Gila County),” said Beck. “We are up to 77% of those 65 and up that are vaccinated with at least one dose.”
That leaves the county far short of the rate needed to make sure the virus can’t spread locally.
Beck said any Gila County resident or second-homeowner older than 18 can now make an appointment to get a shot through a handful of private doctors. For a list of numbers, see the information box on the front page of this issue.
The young & variant factors
County residents 20 to 44 years old aren’t making appointments to get a shot, said Beck. That age group makes up about half of the total county population. Those under 18 — who probably won’t have an approved vaccine until late in the summer — constitute another 25%.
Beck suspects the vaccine hesitation stems from convenience rather than fear of the shot. Younger people who don’t feel they’re facing as serious a risk don’t want to go through the hassle of making an appointment and showing up. He’s less concerned about rumors about the shot, including one claim the shot includes a microchip so the government can track your movements.
“I don’t know which of these remaining people we will reach next,” said Beck.
Faster-spreading, more-lethal variants are now circulating widely in Arizona. Those variants have caused a fresh spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in states like Michigan and Georgia.
California also has its own, faster-spreading variant that’s also widespread in Arizona. All of those could produce a fresh spike in cases in Arizona if vaccination efforts lag.
Vaccination troubles
Beck and the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Team have prepped for this vaccine appointment slowdown for months.
Beck foresaw the initial high demand for the limited number of vaccines and the current lag.
Vaccination efforts suffered a setback this week when the federal government paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county had a Johnson & Johnson vaccine event planned in Payson later this month, but has postponed it.
Seven million Americans have so far received this one-shot vaccine, including about 125,000 people in Arizona.
Eight people reported blood clots up to three weeks after getting the shot, which prompted the pause. Doctors aren’t sure if the vaccine caused the blood clots. However, even if the vaccine posed a one-in-a-million risk of a blood clot, the virus is more than a thousand times more likely to cause serious illness or death than the vaccine.
“This goes down to the science of risk vs. reward,” said Beck.
Gila County had already held several small clinics for people who wanted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People at the clinic said they preferred the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it only required a single shot.
Beck noted, “73% said they were there because of the one shot.”
But most of those at that clinic were older than 55. This means younger people are still not lining up for the shot, even though they can still die or suffer long-term effects, land in the hospital, or spread the virus to loved ones if they get infected. The virus has killed more than 700 people younger than 44 in Arizona, plus about 3,500 between the ages of 45 and 64. Those older than 65 account for almost 13,000 deaths in the state.
“Not that many of the 20- to 44-year-old groups have made appointments,” said Beck.
It’s among this age group that cases and hospitalizations have increased, he said.
Strategies to stay on top of the pandemic
With herd immunity still out of reach, the county’s focusing on testing as a crucial weapon in the battle against the virus.
Beck sees three reasons to get a test: Feeling ill, protecting others and helping track the spread.
The tests help find asymptomatic carriers and track the spread of the variants.
A rapid “spit test” can identify asymptomatic patients, said Beck. For those with active symptoms, a nasal swab provides more accurate results.
If officials suspect a variant infection, they can send the swab for genetic testing at the state lab.
A finger prick antibody test will help the health department monitor antibodies over time, although it won’t identify an active infection.
Doctors are still determining how long the antibodies produced by an infection will provide protection against a second infection. Protection clearly lasts for months — but only ongoing testing will determine how long that protection persists. However, it’s clear that people who have recovered from an infection can get stronger, longer-lasting protection if they also get at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“Anything we can do to get a good enough sampling how our antibodies are doing over time (will help),” said Beck.
The county health department will have an office for testing in northern Gila County on State Route 87. Due to construction delays, the office will not open until May.
Each month, Beck hopes to administer 1,000 tests, including 500 rapid tests for active infections and 500 antibody tests.
Beck has an idea how he could find that many people every month.
“In a dream world, all the clinics and schools, and anybody symptomatic would get a rapid test to see if asymptomatic spread is happening,” said Beck. “(Because) the goal is to eradicate the virus. Create even better bubbles around cases than before.”
Other countries have created bubbles around cases by aggressively contact tracing once an active case is found. Those in close contact isolate themselves to avoid passing it along.
The variants make contact tracing and immunizations even more urgent to avoid another wave of hospitalizations and deaths.
The longer the virus has to develop in the U.S. and elsewhere, the greater the danger it will eventually develop a mutation that allows it to eliminate the protection of the vaccines — starting up the pandemic all over again.
