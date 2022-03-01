COVID aside, Gila County has figured out the four ways you are most likely to die — or just be miserable — in its Community Health Improvement Plan.
The County’s Health and Emergency Management Department conducts a massive health assessment every five years, then develops a plan to heal what ails us. The county has released the most recent health assessment and is now working on the plan.
“Part of our job is to be prepared to have an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff,” health department staffer Craig Rice recently told people gathered at the Rim Country chamber February luncheon. “But too many people are falling off the cliff ... what things can we do as a community to help those who need help before an emergency?”
The county now seeks community partners to develop and implement the action plan to address health concerns revealed by the assessment.
In short, to eat, drink and be depressed doesn’t lead to a long life, according to the data. The top concerns for county health continue to be obesity, substance abuse, sexual health, and access to quality health care, including mental health.
The assessment six years ago came to similar conclusions. But now there are some alarming recent trends that include increases in violent crime, suicide, infant and drug-induced deaths.
“When compared to 2014, the 2016 violent crime rate rose from 336 violent crimes per 100,000 to 808 violent crimes per 100,000 population,” wrote staff in this year’s health assessment.
Drug induced deaths have almost tripled since 2010.
The county also has higher rates of teen pregnancy, while suicide and infant death rates have nearly doubled since 2016.
Lurking in the background, we don’t have nearly enough primary care doctors — just one per 2,140 residents. That makes Gila County a medically underserved area — with not enough doctors and a lot of people lacking medical insurance.
“Let’s stop them from falling off the cliff altogether. There are certain things we can do,” said Rice.
He mentioned getting into classrooms to educate kids on healthy behaviors. Working with seniors to improve healthy eating and weight management. Get folks with mental issues the help they need.
This spurred Sklyer Brice, who runs the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Warming Center with his wife Emily, to say, “We don’t have enough community resources.”
Skyler works to get the homeless the care they need, whether it’s a bed in a detox center or psychiatric hospital, or just a bus ticket home. Emily feeds a meal to whoever shows up to the Center’s dining room at 5:30 p.m. every evening.
“There are not enough warm bodies (to do the work),” he said.
He has a point. Since the county adopted the last Community Action Plan in 2016, none of the health objectives were met and, in fact, most worsened.
“We would welcome a partnership, certainly,” said Kayle Lathrop, another health department staff member.
Maia Crespin, director of the chamber, wanted to dig into the teen pregnancy issue.
“How will you educate teens?” she asked.
A good question since the Arizona Legislature is set to make sex education even harder to teach in schools.
“That is something that is ongoing,” said Lathrop. “Gila County has one of the highest teen pregnancy rates in the state.”
She referred to community partners and “how do we tailor it to our kids?”
One challenge, most of the county resources are in southern Gila County.
“My team is based out of Globe,” said Lathrop. “I do see disparities from northern to southern Gila County.”
Rice said the county has asset mapping to facilitate communication and advocacy, but “we do have a hard time communicating. We don’t know what each other knows ... in the separation between northern and southern county.”
Rice said one benefit of this work is that it helps in gathering statistics to apply for grants.
Overall, the data shows a Gila County resident’s life expectancy is 76.3 years, with the leading causes of death: heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injury accidents.
That means Gila County residents on average live a full three years less than the national average — and seven years less than the average person in France.
Not much there to be merry about, but plenty to be depressed over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!