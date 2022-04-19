Gila County has a lethal distinction. It has the highest suicide rate in the state — a shocking three times the state average.
Highest among children.
Highest among veterans.
Highest among men.
And it’s no small thing to outpace the rest of Arizona. This state has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. The Arizona suicide rate is nearly twice the rate in California.
So the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department has made cutting the suicide rate one of its top priorities in the coming years.
“That is what public health is about — let’s try to catch them before they fall to the bottom,” said Jason Gillette, owner of the Guild Health Group and a consultant for the county.
He and Kayle Lathrop, the county’s health equity and prevention manager, hosted a meeting in late March as part of writing up the county’s health challenges as the first step in developing an action plan.
The county’s 2018 suicide rate of 61 per 100,000 compares to the statewide rate of 20 per 100,000, according to the most recent statistics from the Arizona Department of Health Services. And those numbers were compiled before the national surge in suicide rates during the pandemic.
The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that in 2020, 46,000 Americans committed suicide nationally. Another 12.2 million reported they considered suicide and 1.2 million made an attempt. Suicide rates have risen 30% in the past 20 years so that suicide now claims another life in the U.S. every 11 minutes.
The CDC put the economic cost of suicide at $500 billion annually, including medical costs, work loss costs and a calculation of the statistical value of life. Suicide now ranks as the 10th leading cause of death nationally.
Gila County ranks high in the risk factors for suicide — including poverty, a low high school graduation rate and the lack of a primary health provider, according to an annual report on suicide in the U.S. by the United Health Foundation based on CDC data.
While Gila County’s food insecurity decreased between 2012 and 2014, more adults avoided health care due to cost and deaths from drug overdoses increased, according to the county’s report. The county has a high percentage of veterans, who also face a higher risk of suicide.
Not a good mix in suicide risk factors.
The effort to reduce suicide rates must cut through thickets of taboos and misconceptions. Say too much and some feel it is permission to end their life. Don’t say enough and people commit suicide out of isolation, despair, and hopelessness.
“Our goals with suicide (include) reducing prejudice and discrimination associated with suicide and increasing prevention by mobilizing Gila County organizations and groups,” said Lathrop.
Representatives of those groups at the meeting suggested providing money for counseling services, educational materials, and creating a safe space for those struggling to find the help they need.
Gillette suggested using the Adverse Childhood Experiences questionnaire “that asks what the experiences were of that young person,” to help identify those in need.
ACE questions ask if a child has experienced things like yelling or name calling, violence or neglect, or a depressed caregiver.
“The science says, the higher the ACE score, the higher rates of suicide, incarceration, low income, and teen pregnancy,” said Gillette. “Adverse childhood events can multiply and exacerbate issues.”
The UHF has other suggestions to help reduce the risk of suicide:
• Identify emergency room patients who are at risk of committing suicide;
• Provide emergency rooms with material that helps the patient create a safety plan with a list of researched coping strategies;
• Provide cognitive-behavioral therapy to manage suicidal thoughts;
• Remove dangerous weapons, lethal medications, and alcohol from a home. A gun in the house dramatically increases the risk of a successful suicide, according to multiple studies, largely because most suicide attempts using a firearm succeed;
• Provide access to the 10 public health domains outlined in the State of State, Tribal and Territorial Suicide Prevention Report;
• Publish that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255 has their phones manned 24/7.
The consortium pulling together the county reports has more meetings planned.
Organizations in the community that help the elderly, children, veterans, homeless and others are encouraged to take part to find out how the county can help them address suicide in Gila County. Call 928-402-8811 for more information.
