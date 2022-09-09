It seems the rise in homelessness comes down to basic economics — supply versus demand.
That simple equation now swells the ranks of those without a place to call home, according to national research. That includes Gila County, said Malissa Buzan, director of the county’s community services office.
“It’s not just low-income people. It’s regular working people,” said Buzan. “I’m talking about being an entry level teacher at $45,000 to $50,000 salary a year. You get an extra $500 on your rental, there’s just no way you can pay it with car payments and insurance and groceries. There’s no wiggle room.”
Buzan runs the county’s Community Action Program (CAP) office. Its main purpose is to help people gain access to the documents and services they need to get back on their feet and find a place to live.
The CAP office then assesses the immediate need, from rapid rehousing to vouchers to help pay rent.
Buzan has seen homelessness among all age groups rise exponentially.
“It’s a bit of a triage,” said Buzan.
The CAP office used to see just a few people a month, but now sees on average of three to six people a day.
“Reporting to the state has grown exponentially,” said Buzan.
The needs range from securing identification documents such as a birth certificate and Social Security cards to health services such as counseling or medication. Most importantly, the CAP office seeks to find their client a place to live, have enough to eat and drink.
Homelessness now threatens every socio-economic level.
“It’s even not just people who live on the edge, said Buzan. “We have a lot of families that are homeless.”
A 2021 study from the University of Chicago found 53% of the people in homeless shelters and 40% of those living on the streets either have a full or part-time job. Their job simply doesn’t cover rent, and rents are so high because there’s no supply.
Research blames the recession for the lack of housing supply. For a decade, builders struggled to get up and running after their businesses folded after the 2008 real estate crash.
Now, the nation needs affordable places for people to live. The group Up For Growth estimates the country needs an additional 3.8 million housing units after averaging the housing supply percentages between 2017 to 2019.
Compounding the problem, investors are snapping up supply. The Pew Research Center just released data that last year on average 25% of all homes in the U.S. sold to investors. Investors have the advantage of out bidding first time home buyers with cash offers, say real estate agents.
The short-term rental market adds a hurdle to reasonable rents. If an investor can make $2,000 a month off a short-term rental, it’s too much to lose when most who work for minimum wage can only afford $500 a month.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition has calculated a household needs to earn an average salary of $46,967 or $23 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment at what they define “Fair Market Rent.” This is significantly higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
“So, because the rent prices have been raised so much, some 50% or more, they are literally evicting them,” said Buzan.
It frustrates her that once someone is evicted they have a black mark against participating in federal housing assistance programs, further limiting the possibility of getting off the street.
“They won’t accept you with an eviction on your report or you have criminal issues,” said Buzan. “They are ineligible for low-income apartments.”
But it’s the aging seniors she fears for most. Those on Social Security or SSI disability payments.
“For people with disabilities and elders, there is no low-income housing,” she said.
Despite today’s reality, Buzan and her staff gather the data on the situation to quantify the problem for the state and federal government. The paperwork also helps to prioritize who is an emergency and who can wait.
“It’s not a first come first serve basis,” said Buzan. “It grades them. The higher the number, the more at risk the person is.”
Community Bridges in town has housing vouchers, “geared towards those with mental disabilities,” said Buzan.
The county has Section 8 vouchers that pay some of a person’s rent.
“It’s the first time in my 30 years that we have gotten these vouchers,” said Buzan.
And that’s due to collecting the data on all those who enter the CAP office.
Sometimes, it’s just easier for Buzan and her staff to get a person off the streets, than find them help.
“There was a 76-year-old woman sleeping on a bench out front of the county offices,” she said. “As far as we can tell, she has been homeless for the last 12 years.”
Buzan has found when someone has been homeless for that long, they gain a sense of independence that’s hard to focus.
“I had one guy, he was a veteran, he preferred to live in his vehicle,” she said.
The county didn’t fight his desire because so many others desperately need CAP’s help.
“We say, ‘Let’s get them food and water, let’s get them their backup documents. If they have a vehicle, they are off the ground at least.’”
Another reason for the homeless in Gila County — natural disasters. Last year’s fires displaced 15 to 20 mobile-home owners when their park flooded out after the fires in southern Gila County. Those people still can’t find an affordable solution to their housing needs.
“Those are some of the barriers we face,” said Buzan.
But the bureaucracy of proving the homeless person’s need has Buzan the most frustrated.
“It’s to the point where it’s just overwhelming,” she said. “You spend more time doing paperwork than helping those on the front lines,” but she’s got to do it if the county wants help from the state or federal government.
Buzan finds comfort from the local organizations like the Homeless Coalition, a group hosted by the CAP office that has moved along the reporting process and found shared resources. Besides the coalition, county probation, the food banks, the schools and the Warming Center in Payson have provided boots on the ground help for those struggling.
As the county waits for home builders to catch up, these groups make all the difference.
“With everybody coming to the table, more people are getting help,” said Buzan.
