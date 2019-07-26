Gila County’s unemployment rate rose slightly in June to 6 percent, but remained right where it was last June.
The county continues to trail the state average unemployment rate of 4.9 percent and the national average of 3.7 percent — both far lower than the long-term historical average.
Some analysts pointed to the steady gain in jobs statewide as evidence that the voter-mandated increase in the state’s minimum wage from $8-an-hour in 2016 to $11 now hasn’t slowed job growth in the affected industries, as the opponents of the measure predicted.
“What we’ve seen with Arizona’s minimum wage increase has been continued economic growth in a multitude of industries around the state,” Doug Walls told Capitol Media Services reporter Howard Fisher. Walls is director of labor market information for the Office of Economic Opportunity, which issued the June jobless report.
The state’s average hourly wage of $26.13 compares to the national average of $27.87. Nationally, the average wage has risen 4.2 percent, compared to just 2.6 percent in Arizona — despite the minimum wage increase here.
The report also documented the continued struggles of rural areas in Arizona — at least compared to Maricopa and Pima counties.
On the other hand, Gila County’s doing pretty well compared to some other rural areas of the state.
Long-suffering Yuma County’s rate has been stuck at 20 percent for most of the last year. Experts blame a large, seasonally employed farm workforce and high poverty rates in a county that consistently has some of the highest unemployment rates in the country.
Moreover, Gila County’s rural neighbors Apache and Navajo counties both suffer a much higher unemployment rate. Apache County’s rate in June rose to 11 percent, which compares to 10.6 percent a year ago. Navajo County’s rate rose to 8.1 percent, compared to 8 percent in June of 2018.
The unemployment rate in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties are all influenced by the still dismayingly high unemployment rate on most reservations. The unemployment rate on the Navajo Reservation is about 19 percent — compared to more than 50 percent during the recession. Unemployment rates on the Apache reservations in the region are comparable.
But even the rural counties that are doing better, still lag well behind the urban counties.
Gila, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, La Paz, Mohave, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yavapai counties all have rates more than 20 percent above the state and national averages — with little real progress in the past year.
The trend mirrors the national situation, with job growth concentrated in dense urban areas as rural areas get left increasingly behind.
But then, everyone’s still doing way better than they did in the aftermath of the recession.
The low rate statewide comes coupled with a healthy growth in the number of jobs. So you can have more people working and still have the rate go up, based on what percentage of folks looking for work actually land a job. A booming economy draws people into the workforce who have been sitting on the sidelines.
Statewide, the labor force increased by more than 10,000 in June — bringing the increase for the past 12 months to about 93,000. This kept Arizona in the forefront of job growth nationally, according to a report issued by the federal Office of Economic Opportunity.
Statewide, the job growth in the past year has been centered in education, health services, construction, professional and business services, trade, transportation, utilities, manufacturing and hospitality. The only sector losing jobs was government.
Gila County’s workforce has remained pretty consistent, with 20,587 workers in the civilian workforce and 1,314 people still looking for a job.
The Gila County unemployment rate stood at 7 percent in January, and 5.3 percent in May — before jumping back up to 6 percent in June.
However, that jump in June came even though the number of people with jobs rose by 221. The trick is, the number of people actively looking for work rose by 174 — which actually produced an increase in the rate despite the increase in the workforce.
Unemployment rates
June 2019 June 2018
Arizona 5.3% 5.1%
U.S. (seasonally adjusted)
3.7% 4.0%
Apache 11.1% 10.6%
Cochise 6.3% 5.7%
Coconino 6.1% 5.6%
Gila 6.0% 6.0%
Graham 5.6% 5.5%
Greenlee 4.6% 4.2%
La Paz 6.7% 6.4%
Maricopa 4.5% 4.3%
Mohave 6.3% 5.9%
Navajo 8.1% 8.0%
Pima 5.0% 4.7%
Pinal 5.5% 5.2%
Santa Cruz 8.4% 8.6%
Yavapai 5.0% 4.6%
Yuma 19.6% 19.7%
