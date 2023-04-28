Carl Melford, Gila County emergency manager, couldn’t be happier.
45,000 Gila County residents have signed up to receive emergency messages from Ready Gila Alerts, the Gila County Emergency Management Department messaging system.
The county recently had a change of software and name of the alert system, but the transfer of account information went smoothly.
“If you were signed up to receive emergency alerts from Everbridge your account was automatically moved over to Ready Gila Alerts and you will receive emergency alerts the same as before,” said Justin Quarles, Melford’s emergency management specialist. “The only reason to sign in is to update contact information,”
Melford has also made Quarles the Chief Administrator for the alerting program.
Melford’s department is small — basically just him and Quarles. But they make up for it by connecting with the public to make sure during an emergency things go as smoothly as possible.
“Most county emergency management departments are so big, they don’t interact directly with the public,” said Melford.
Melford calls Gila County small but mighty and that makes a difference – including hearing negative feedback.
To this day, Melford and his team hear complaints about the Backbone Fire evacuation of 3,000 Pine and Strawberry residents.
“Every evacuation is going to be messy and uncomfortable,” said Melford. “A house is someone’s safe place. When you take away their safe space, it’s extremely uncomfortable.”
Yet Melford calls the Backbone evacuation a tremendous success “because there was no loss of life or property.”
Melford wishes the public could understand an emergency doesn’t have a set of rules it follows, so best to be prepared and listen to the officials.
“We have to look at the totality of the situation before responding,” he said.
Take a cooling shelter during heat waves as an example. Recently, south county hospital officials asked Melford, “Do you have set a point for heat exhaustion? Do you have some trigger point where you set up cooling shelters?”
Melford wishes he had a simple answer.
“It is based on need and extenuating circumstances,” he said.
If there is a heat wave, but no power outage and everyone does fine staying home, why set up a cooling station?
“No one would come,” said Melford.
But add in multiple days of heat warnings that cause power outages, and now the incident has turned into an emergency.
“Justin is focused on situational awareness,” said Melford. “He watches social media and listens to what’s going on. If he sees a lot of messages saying, ‘Hey man, it’s getting hot and my A/C isn’t working,’ we know it’s getting dangerous.”
The Backbone evacuation had its own unique difficulties. It started out in the traditional Ready – Set mode, then “Gila County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant, Tim Scott called me… (and said) ‘Hey, we’re going to have to go straight to Go,” said Melford. “There were a lot of upset people, but they were safe.”
In the end, that’s the goal of Melford’s job.
“There is never going to be a comfortable emergency. The best thing we can do is keep people safe,” he said.
Which came back around to all the people who have signed up for Ready Gila Alerts. The more people know, the better decisions they can make.
With all of the Gila County wildfires in the last few years, Melford isn’t surprised so many have signed up for alerts.
“Unfortunately, our best advertisements are emergencies,” said Melford.
It also helps when community members continue educating people and signing them up for alerts, such as Elsa Steffanson from the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction organization.
“We saw this huge number of sign-ups with no idea where they came from,” said Melford.
“They were from an event in Pine,” said Quarles.
Quarles provides paper applications for residents “if they are not tech savvy”. He then created accounts.
“Most elderly folks still have a land line,” said Melford. “This way, they can still sign up and get notified on their land line.”
Ready Gila Alerts call land lines and cell phones, as well as send texts and emails.
Melford and Quarles ask if anyone has moved or changed their contact information since signing up for emergency notifications with Gila County, please log in at ReadyGila.com to update information or call: 928-910-4009 for help.
contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!