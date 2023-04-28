Bush Fire evacuation pic for Gila County residents plugged in to emergency communications
A scene from the evacuation of Tonto Basin during the 2020 Bush Fire. In 2021, 3,000 Pine and Strawberry residents left their homes for 10 days during the Backbone Fire. Each emergency had different needs and required a unique response from emergency management staff and first responders. Getting signed up on Gila County’s Ready Gila Alert system will keep residents informed with the best up to date information available.

Carl Melford, Gila County emergency manager, couldn’t be happier.

45,000 Gila County residents have signed up to receive emergency messages from Ready Gila Alerts, the Gila County Emergency Management Department messaging system.

