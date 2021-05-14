The Gila County School Superintendent’s Office will destroy special education student records for the Gila County Regional School District #49. This includes students that were enrolled in the Special Education Program at Globe Education Center, Payson Education Center or BiyaaGozhoo Education Center. Records scheduled for destruction are for special education students enrolled at one of these locations who were born in 1997 and 1998.
Anyone wishing to get records should contact the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office at 928-402-8784 before June 30.
