The pandemic is far from over, but Gila County has already started turning away doses of the vaccine.
“We are sitting on more than we can use in one week,” said Josh Beck, lead for Gila County’s response to the pandemic.
Last week, the county turned away between 1,500 and 2,000 doses to counties with a higher demand for vaccinations, he said. At the same time, Gila County still receives 2,600 Moderna doses a week. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although available, has had production issues, so the county does not yet receive a consistent allocation.
Across the country, Beck said demand for the vaccine has stagnated, especially in the under-40 set. The steep decline in new cases since January has given everyone a false sense of security, he suggested.
“Now that we know what really, really bad looks like,” said Beck, the decline in cases makes people feel like the pandemic’s over — especially those under 40 years old. Given the low death rates in that group, many don’t feel the same urgency to get protected — or to protect others.
To illustrate the threat, Beck reported that last week Payson had a transmission rate about nine times greater than Globe.
On top of the lagging vaccination appointments and continuing high rate of spread, variants have reached the county as well, with two cases confirmed by the state lab this week. The cases cropped up in people who had been fully vaccinated, although neither person got seriously ill. The cases show the lower effectiveness of the vaccines against the new variants — underscoring the need to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
The virus can still spread easily — with just 20% of the state population and 30% of the Gila County population fully vaccinated.
However, Governor Doug Ducey has rescinded any mask orders and opened up venues to unlimited numbers of people so long as they socially distance.
Mayor Tom Morrissey followed suit and rescinded the town’s mask mandate in place since June 18, 2020.
Morrissey was the key speaker on April 6 before 91 people at a Tea Party meeting proudly billed as a “mask free zone.”
However, Payson Town Hall continues to bar public attendance at town council meetings. On April 5, this resulted in an hour-long delay during the Planning and Zoning meeting as staff attempted to get members of the public into the meeting through technology. Several showed up at town hall to attend the meeting, but were asked to leave and call in.
Town Manager Troy Smith said the town will work on making sure this does not happen again, but until the number of COVID cases declines, the town will continue to keep the public out of meetings.
“Last week, Payson had 46 active cases,” said Beck to back up Smith’s concerns. “Anybody sick for three weeks or longer, they are going to remain on that list.”
In comparison, positive cases are positive tests.
“Positive tests are based on the day the test was taken,” said Beck to clarify.
Last week, the county confirmed Payson had 11 new cases.
In all categories, Payson still has a lot of cases as the variants make their way through the community.
In other areas of the country, the cases caused by variants have crept up. Soon they will overtake the cases started by the original virus. Studies suggest that some variants not only spread 70% more easily — but are more likely to cause serious illness and death. Some evidence suggests the new strains could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines.
Which has Beck and Michael O’Driscoll, the head of Gila County’s Health and Emergency Management Department, wondering where it will all lead?
Beck said the Centers for Disease Control has dedicated an enormous amount of money toward contact tracing in schools.
“The thought process, I have to think, they are thinking next step moving forward how does public health treat a case in the school. Are we going to treat COVID like measles?” he asked.
With measles, any unvaccinated child with an exposure must quarantine for 21 days, said O’Driscoll.
“But there are a lot more cases of COVID, (so) I don’t know if they are going to do it that way,” he said.
Last week, Payson schools had 56 cases among students and 16 cases among staff, plus 274 students and staff with close contact with someone who had tested positive. The district might have had to shut down several school sites for lack of substitute teachers if 75% of the faculty hadn’t already gotten vaccinated.
O’Driscoll and Beck said in 1908 the Supreme Court dealt with smallpox by giving the government the right to require a vaccine. Mass vaccinations world-wide eradicated smallpox, which killed 30% of those it infected and dated back to at least 3,000 years ago in humans. Smallpox killed an estimated 300 million people in the 20th century — and as recently as 1967 caused 15 million cases per year.
“It revolved around a fine of $5,” said O’Driscoll, of the prod to the mass vaccination campaign in 1908.
To this day, many still bear a small round scar from that vaccine.
Now, public health officials hope to launch an all-out campaign to convince Americans to get a COVID shot. The latest federal stimulus package includes millions for a public information campaign to overcome “vaccine hesitancy” which will otherwise prevent the U.S. from reaching the protection of the kind of herd immunity that eliminated smallpox and has limited the once-terrible toll of polio and measles — at least in the U.S.
“No one ever said this vaccine was perfect, (but) it is a lot better than the risk of getting COVID,” said Beck.
