Starting Tuesday, Feb. 8 Gila County Health and Emergency Services will reopen its testing center on North Beeline Highway.
The test center has been closed for weeks due to a lack of applicants for testing positions.
Rapid tests and PCR tests will be available for same-day results on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the testing office at 600 N. Beeline Highway.
To schedule a test, either call or text 928-200-7668 Monday through Thursday.
Appointment requests made Friday through Sunday will be answered on Mondays.
Stella Gore, public health emergency preparedness manager for Gila County Health and Emergency Services, explained staff will ask a series of questions to determine which test works best for a patient. Because of the number of cases currently in the county, the test center will only offer the PCR and rapid tests.
“We usually ask how long they’ve been sick and if they have been vaccinated or boosted,” said Gore.
If someone has had a close contact, but no symptoms, staff would probably recommend a Binax rapid test, said Gore.
But if someone has a runny nose and sore throat, Gore said they would recommend a PCR test.
Testing is the best way to keep cases from spreading.
“We have so much active infection,” said Gore.
During the week of Jan. 15–21, Gila County had 1,003 new cases.
Gore said that week seems to have been the peak.
“The last week of January, we had 855 new cases,” she said.
The CDC recommends taking a rapid test if developing a sore throat and runny nose after a close contact. Omicron seems to produce symptoms three days after exposure, the CDC reports.
