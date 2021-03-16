Gila County continues to vaccinate at a rapid clip, reports Michael O’Driscoll and Josh Beck of the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department, however, the battle against COVID marches on, with the county still considered “high risk.”
Health officials continue to urge mask wearing and social distancing until 70% to 90% of people are protected, which could happen by early this summer if people continue to make appointments to get vaccinated.
“The encouraging number ... with the 65 plus age groups, we’re at 61% vaccination rate,” said Beck, the lead for the county’s response to the pandemic.
This week, the county will vaccinate another 1,900 people, many with their second shot. The county has received national recognition for being among the first to offer vaccination appointments to the general population.
The county has now opened appointments to anyone over 18 but will shift from drive-thru clinics to a reliance on making appointments for a shot with three private providers in the northern part of the county. The southern part has its own providers.
Cautious optimism
Beck and O’Driscoll have seen an impressive decrease in cases, but say the numbers could rise again if people aren’t careful about mask wearing and social distancing.
“With 8 or 9% (fully) vaccinated (nationally), we’re not anywhere near herd immunity,” said Beck.
In Gila County, 40% of the eligible population older than 18 have had at least one shot, but only 9% are fully vaccinated. Research suggests that even the first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines provides 60% to 80% protection — although that’s just an estimate.
None of the people vaccinated in Gila County have so far reported a serious reaction to the vaccine. Sore arms, fevers, fatigue, headaches and other fleeting reactions are common. But no one has been hospitalized. One man fainted while waiting at the vaccination site for the required 15 minutes after getting a shot. The vaccines are considered very safe and highly effective, with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines providing 95% protection against infection, according to the early clinical trial results.
But Beck’s reading of the research suggests other factors besides the progress in getting people vaccinated has contributed to the rapid decline in new cases. Reported cases in the county have dropped 61% in the past 14 days. Hospitalizations have dropped 43% and the percentage of positive tests has dropped to 6%. Nonetheless, the county remains at “high risk” and has reported five additional deaths in the past two weeks — bringing the total to 216 since the start of the pandemic.
Beck speculated that the rising number of people who have recovered from an infection and the warmer weather might also contribute to the decline. Moreover, no one knows how many people might have been infected but had no symptoms — and are now resistant to a second infection. So far, Gila County has had 6,435 confirmed cases, which amounts to 12% of the county’s population. No one knows how many people may have been infected but not tested.
So 52% of the population has at least partial protection if you combine the people who have had at least one shot with the people who have recovered.
“There’s got to be an ‘it’ factor that no one can prove,” said Beck.
Continue social distancing and masks
The remaining uncertainty leaves health officials worried infections could spike again, especially if people stop wearing masks and ignore social distancing recommendations too quickly. The pandemic won’t fade away until 70% to 90% of the population has either been fully vaccinated or recovered from an infection, providing “herd immunity.” At that point, even if someone gets infected, the virus won’t find enough vulnerable people to spread very far.
In the meantime, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered most schools to resume in-person classes and lifted occupancy limits for high-risk businesses such as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants. However, social distancing requirements remain in place for businesses. So that could limit the effect of lifting the occupancy limits.
“Each disease has its dormancy period. Last year we didn’t have a whole lot at first, a case here and there then you had June and July spikes, then it went down and then spiked again for the holidays,” said Beck. “Maybe this is the pattern that it has.”
But the change in the limitations could muddle the picture. “A lot of people will get confused,” said Beck. “Most restaurants are not social distancing.”
Nonetheless, people who have been fully vaccinated can begin a careful return to a more normal life. The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines that if all parties at a small, indoor event have been vaccinated, they probably don’t have to wear masks — easing the anxiety of family gatherings and gatherings of friends. However, the CDC still recommends masks and social distancing for those who have been vaccinated when they gather in larger groups and in public spaces where they’re not sure if others have gotten their shots.
Moreover, the CDC has also found that people who have been fully vaccinated no longer have to quarantine if they have a “close contact” with someone who’s infected within two weeks. That has made a big difference in schools, where most teachers have been fully vaccinated and therefore no longer have to quarantine for two weeks when a student tests positive.
“Those people are permanently protected, (but) I’m sure they are going to continue watching that,” said Beck.
Another good piece of news, Arizona has only seen the European variant of COVID, said O’Driscoll. Earlier, officials had warned Arizona would see all the variants by March or April.
The variants add a complication to controlling the pandemic. So far, the variants spread more easily, possibly because these new strains create a higher viral load. Some variants are also more likely to cause serious illness.
The receipt of the first shipments of a new vaccine — this one made by Johnson & Johnson and Janssen — also adds a new complication.
The county hasn’t yet received enough doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to offer it as an option for everyone — but has experimented with public acceptance at several vaccine clinics in outlying Gila County communities.
Clinical trial results have offered sometimes confusing comparisons between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be less effective in preventing a mild infection, but just as effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine appears to have fewer initial side effects, requires just one dose and requires much less careful handling. As a result, it has some big advantages in a mass-vaccination effort. The CDC recommends people get whichever one of the three vaccines they can. Some preliminary evidence suggests the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may work better against at least some of the new variants.
O’Driscoll and Beck ask residents to continue to sign up with local providers who give vaccines or call the county call center for advice on where to go.
