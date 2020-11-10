For the past month, Payson courts have experimented with a pilot program aimed at resolving cases faster than the plea deal process.
Instead of requiring months of hearings, those accused of low-level crimes, such as drug possession, can resolve their issue in the first appearance, said Jonathan Bearup, Gila County’s court administrator.
“We never seem to see cases resolve in less than 90 days. More often it’s 120 to 180 days,” said Bearup.
Since the founding of the country, a defendant has the right to a jury trial. Prior to the Civil War, most accused demanded a jury trial. After the war, however, more defendants pleaded guilty rather than take their chances on a jury trial.
It’s become so common by the early 2000s 94% of cases took a plea deal rather than going to trial. Yet, courts still find themselves overwhelmed. The pandemic has only contributed to the backlog of cases.
The program requires the county attorney to identify cases that would qualify.
“This process is designed to dispose of lighter level cases. You will not have violent crimes,” said Bearup. The defendants who qualify are out of custody.
The prosecutor gathers all the evidence of the case, police reports, etc. and offers that discovery, plus a plea agreement, to the defense attorney at the first hearing.
“Once the court is notified by the attorneys a defendant is interested in taking the plea, the judge would go right into change of plea and sentencing,” said Bearup.
At all times, however, the defendant may stop the process and demand a jury trial or ask for up to 30 days to consider the deal, said Bearup.
Bearup said the courts “were interested in moving cases” and “being economical” when they created this pilot program.
“We have been interested in case processing forever,” he said.
Gila County has attempted programs in the past, but none ever got traction. Bearup and his staff are watching this one closely. So far, he’s only heard good things.
It’s too soon to tell if this program will take roots, so Bearup is “measuring this stuff closely.”
His staff is monitoring from the date of filing to sentencing to “measure time to disposition.”
“That’s going to allow us to measure the value of the program,” he said.
So far, he’s heard the lawyers involved appreciate this program because it allows them to manage their time better.
“It’s the 80/20 rule,” said Bearup. “Instead of spending 80% of their time on 20% of their cases, it’s flipped.”
For now, this pilot program is only in Payson.
