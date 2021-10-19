A special delivery arrived at Green Valley Park lakes last week.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department released native Gila trout into the three lakes, a first at the man-made lakes.
Last year, many anglers had their first experience catching Gila trout while fishing the East Verde River.
Unfortunately, with minimal snowpack this past winter to supply the C.C. Cragin Reservoir that feeds the river, the East Verde was extremely low and the water temperature was too high for most of the summer. Those unfavorable conditions resulted in some of the fish scheduled for the East Verde having to be stocked in other waters, including a special double batch stocking of Gila trout in the Green Valley lakes on Oct. 13.
This year, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) got permission through a 10-year agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stock Gila trout in additional waters. This coincides with the success of the Gila trout propagation program at Canyon Creek Hatchery.
Game and Fish recently stocked Haigler Creek and Upper Oak Creek with Gila trout. Green Valley Park anglers can also now enjoy the beautiful color, spunk, and fighting abilities of these trout. Remember that the limit for trout on waters like the Green Valley lakes is four trout per day.
The stocking at Green Valley provides anglers with an opportunity to appreciate a very special trout, and learn about important AZGFD programs. The Gilas stocked into GVL are fish supplied through the Canyon Creek Hatchery (CCH) Gila Propagation Program, which is being piloted to provide angling opportunities for one of two native trout to Arizona.
CCH staff have worked hard for the last few years to raise their own broodstock spawning adults that will continue to provide the hatchery with Gila trout eggs to raise Gilas that then can be stocked in Rim Country streams for years to come.
This spring, the eggs that CCH received three years ago from the Mora National Fish Hatchery in New Mexico grew to become viable male and female broodstock adults that produced more than 40,000 fry that have now grown into fingerlings. They will stock this batch of trout in two years.
That is an amazing accomplishment. The Mogollon Sporting Association provided the initial support and donated $25,000 to CCH to help AZGFD get the program running. In the past couple years, several Trout Unlimited chapters and fly fishing clubs have also contributed funds to help support equipment purchases for this program. Those groups include: Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited/Payson Flycasters Club, Desert Flycasters Club, Arizona Flycasters Club, and Old Pueblo Trout Unlimited.
Besides loving to fish for these trout, we appreciate the economic benefit that Gila trout provide. There are many anglers from across the state and the country that have already traveled to Rim Country to catch these trout.
The department is working to provide for both recovery populations of Gila trout to get them established in streams in their historic watersheds where these populations can thrive, and recreational fishing opportunities for anglers.
Gila and Apache trout are the two native trout species found in Arizona. While the Apache trout range is isolated to waters in the White Mountains, Gila trout were found in portions of New Mexico as well as a few watersheds in Arizona, including some of those in Rim Country.
An important aspect of the department’s job is to protect and provide habitat for native fish and wildlife. With Gila trout, they would also like to provide additional fishing opportunity to anglers when the recovery population is robust and can withstand catch-and-release fishing with single point barbless artificial flies and lures. In streams where catch-and-release is possible for recovery populations, waters are completely closed during the spawning season to assure the recovery population undisturbed conditions in which to spawn.
In our area, one Gila recovery stream has been opened to catch-and-release fishing from May 1 to Dec. 31 this year. That results from tremendous work and planning by the department to establish the recovery population in Dude Creek. This is a challenging stream to get to, and most anglers would never fish for Gilas in such a remote setting.
That is all the more reasons to take advantage of the Gila trout in Green Valley lakes. Thank you AZGFD for the hard work of successfully reintroducing Gila trout to some of their historic waters and expanding opportunities for anglers to enjoy catching these beautiful trout in a variety of recreational fishing settings.
