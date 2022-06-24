When 5-year-old Amri Wright saw a child battling cancer on television, she wasn’t sure what she could do, but she knew she wanted to help.
“She saw a St. Jude’s commercial and asked why the kids didn’t have any hair,” said Amri’s grandmother Robin Wright. “I explained they had cancer and what that meant and why they had lost their hair.”
Amri asked what she could do. Robin explained Locks of Love was a program where hair is donated to make a wig for cancer patients.
“She was upset the children were ill and lacked hair,” she said. “She asked if she could share her hair with them.”
Amri, who had not cut her hair since she was born, said she wanted to do it.
They looked into it and found out they needed at least 10 inches of hair to donate.
So Amri continued to grow her hair out and then went to a hairdresser to have it cut.
When she showed up to Morgan Creek’s Montessori on a Monday with her hair now in a bob, all the other children crowded around to see her new hair.
“She was beaming from ear to ear,” said Rhonda Schutz, who runs the Montessori in Star Valley. “She was just so proud.”
Schutz knew about Amri’s plan to donate her hair and they had discussed it with the other children in the program.
Schutz said it was a great example of giving back for the other children to see.
“Being a 5-year-old everything in this stage of life is give me, give me and for her to gone through all of that to donate it is just so rare for a child of that age to want to do something like that for someone else,” she said. “We are so proud of her.”
Just after Amri had her hair cut, Robin took her to the grocery store, where a woman commented on how cute Amri’s hair looked. They explained she had just donated her hair for Locks of Love. The woman said she had gone through cancer herself and thanked Amri for helping.
“She’s awesome,” Robin said of her granddaughter. “What a wonderful heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!