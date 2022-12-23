For the more than 11,500 children and youth in Arizona’s foster care system, this holiday season, like many others is a reminder of what is missing.
This holiday season consider giving the gift of your time to a child from Gila County who has been placed in foster care.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program is an opportunity where you can make a difference by volunteering for 10-15 hours a month. Studies show that a child with a CASA volunteer is more likely to find a safe, permanent home, more likely to succeed in school, and half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.
If you find it in your heart this holiday season, this is an invitation to join CASA of Gila County, in whatever capacity you can. Not a single one of us has the power to change these children’s past — what they have seen, what they have done, what they have suffered.
Every one of us has the power to change their future. All it takes is the heart to do so.
Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child. CASA volunteers are the eyes and ears of the judge in the community. No specific experience is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.
