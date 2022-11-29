Give the gift of trails to Rim Country this holiday season by Michele Nelson, Roundup staff reporter Michele Nelson Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 29, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Joan Backman Michele Nelson/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If donating time is a goal this holiday season, give a gift that will benefit residents and visitors for generations: help reroute and maintain trails.The Pine Strawberry Fuels Reduction, Inc. has all the tools and training available to get a new trail volunteer up and running.“We have gotten one volunteer (this last month) and he’s gung-ho to help,” said Joan Backman, PSFR trail director.PSFR was founded more than a decade ago to marry trails with fuel mitigation projects. The group has spawned a bike race and built a from-scratch trail, the Bearfoot Trail.The organization has now moved on to completing the Pine Strawberry Trail 15 reroute above Mohawk Trail.To help, meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 at the corner of Mohawk Street and Tonto Drive in Pine to help.“As always, trail maintenance with PSFR includes exercise, tools, camaraderie and a sense of accomplishment provided free!” said Backman. Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Payson Fuels Management Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee Joan Backman Psfr Trekking Mountaineering Sport Pine Strawberry Trail Volunteer Gift Trail Holiday Season Michele Nelson I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Michele Nelson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 