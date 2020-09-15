A Globe man drowned east of Roosevelt Lake Monday while reportedly cliff jumping, according to the sheriff's office.
Gabriel Carl Monroe Fletcher, 19, was jumping off rocks into the Salt River when he did not resurface around 3:30 p.m., according to Sheriff Adam Shepherd.
Fletcher had been recreating near the Salt River diversion dam intake area.
GCSO deputies and dive team, along with the Tonto Rim Search Rescue's swift water team and the Tri City Fire Department responded.
At approximately 4:37 p.m., rescuers recovered Fletcher's body from the river.
