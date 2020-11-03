Kay Davis has played golf for half of her life, a lot of that in Rim Country.
She has been a member of the Payson Golf Club since the 1960s.
This year, as she’s done for many years, Davis celebrated her birthday with a round of golf, but this time it was free.
“Anybody over 100 years old gets a free golf membership,” said Bobby Davis, marketing/membership director for the club.
Kay turns 101 this year. For the last 50 years, golf has brought her joy.
“I’ve never seen a golf course that I didn’t see was beautiful,” she said. “It gets you outside and it’s nature.
The Payson Golf Club has turned into a family for her.
“It’s a great place ... they treat me like I was their mother. I have a lot of golf kids,” said Kay (no relation to Bobby).
Each week during good weather Kay plays an organized tournament with a group of women.
“The ladies, they have been so nice to me,” said Kay.
She’s seen much in her 101 years. Born during the ’20s, Kay’s family struggled during the Great Depression.
“We ate lots of beans because they were cheap,” she said.
She married her husband a year before the U.S. got into World War II. She watched the first man walk on the moon. But what impresses her the most? Technology.
“The way we are communicating — it boggles my mind,” she said.
She’s also seen many changes in Rim Country, as her family has owned four acres off of Dealer’s Choice Road since 1950.
“Highway 260 was a dirt road,” she said. “There were only 250 people in Payson.”
She and her husband, along with five other couples they knew in Phoenix who played Dealer’s Choice Poker after dinner parties split a 20-acre parcel off the road of the same name in Star Valley between them.
“I still have my four,” she said at the same time, confirming the road was named for the game the group played.
Kay said her mother lived to be 101, but attributes her long life to golf, a life full of luck and no sugar.
“I’ve never been able to tolerate sugar,” she said.
Her birthday game signaled the end of her golf season this year, but she might call the ladies for a pick-up game next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!