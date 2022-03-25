I think my favorite time to fish is in the spring. I love the new leaves on the trees as they appear, yet the forest is still open enough along the creeks to see pools that thick vegetation might hide during the summer. It is nice to have cold water in the Rim Country streams and lakes that will be stocked regularly with trout starting the last week of March and the first week of April.
In Payson, there are still plenty of trout in all three of the Green Valley lakes through early May. As the water warms, the bluegills and crappies become more active and are fun to catch.
This is a great time to fish the creeks like Tonto, Christopher and the East Verde, and is also a perfect time to get up to Woods Canyon Lake and Willow Springs Lake. Early in the spring, the trout will likely cruise close to shore in these lakes as the water is cooler and they haven’t had to go deep yet, as they do during the summer. The other advantage at this time of year is that there are fewer anglers on these lakes.
There are some things that you might want to do to prepare for fishing this spring. I like to be sure that my rod, reel, and fly line are clean and ready for fishing. It is a good time to change out your line on spin-cast and spinning reels too if they haven’t been used for a while.
You may find yourself in need of some equipment, especially if you are planning to get your whole family ready to catch some fish. The Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited (PFC/GTTU) is having a fishing equipment sale on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Humane Society Thrift Shop, 510 W. Main St.
Half of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society, and the other half will go to the Youth Fishing Program of PFC/GTTU. There will be a variety of used rods, reels, lures and fishing equipment that will be reasonably priced and benefit a couple of great causes. If you are new to fishing, the club members on hand will be happy to give you some tips to get you started.
A useful source of information for anglers is the azgfd.gov website. If you don’t have a fishing license yet, you can get one online by clicking on the fishing tab. Licenses are valid for a full year from purchase. Kids under 10 fish for free. Licenses for children 10-17 are $5 and are actually a hunting/fishing combination license. Adult resident fishing licenses cost $37.
On the department’s fishing webpage, there is also a listing of stocking schedules for both the Community Fishing Program waters and the statewide schedule for lakes and streams. It lists the weeks that stocking is planned for that body of water. If a stocked stream is where you intend to fish, there is another useful feature on the page that I recommend.
Click on the name of the stream and it links to a map that shows the specific stocking locations for that stream. While trout will certainly move in the stream throughout the season, they often stay pretty close to the release point shortly after stocking.
You can check the bag limits online, by species, on the regulations tab as well. On most waters, the daily limit for trout is four fish per day. There are some exceptions that you need to be aware of, like special regulations waters, or catch-and-release waters where no bait is allowed, and all hooks and lures must be single point and barbless so fish can be quickly released unharmed.
The Payson Parks, Recreation, and Tourism website paysonrimcountry.com has great information about local waters, and even links to several informative YouTube videos produced by AZGFD to provide instruction to new anglers. Just click on the outdoor activities tab on the menu.
Have fun on Rim Country lakes and streams. This is a great time to get out and fish.
