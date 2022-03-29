The Gila County Republican Party saw some 300 people turn out for their Payson headquarters grand opening on Saturday, March 19.
From Congressman Paul Gosar, to gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon and school board candidates, there were 22 candidates at the celebration at 438 S. Beeline Highway.
The headquarters actually opened on Jan. 11, four months earlier than the past, according to Gila County Republican Party chair Gary Morris “due to large public interest in the approaching mid-terms.” The headquarters have already seen more than 1,200 visitors leading up to the grand opening.
The public is welcome to drop in to the office to register to vote, or change their party registration, or to ask questions. There is also candidate campaign literature, yard signs and other election materials, along with Trump-related merchandise and shirts.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The phone number is 928-476-1040.
This is the sixth election cycle headquarters activated for Gila County Republicans over the last decade. With each cycle, the party has expanded space and operational quality. The Payson facility has evolved into a “regional” campaign headquarters for northeast Arizona for the last two election seasons, Morris said. During the 2020 campaign season, the Gila County headquarters saw 10,218 visitors and registered hundreds of Republicans from six counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!