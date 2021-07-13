Equipment will begin moving around in the Granite Dells Park Project property again, perhaps raising questions among citizens of the community. To address those questions and keep locals informed, a progress discussion was recently held. The goal is to educate and update the community on the steps being taken now and the road ahead for the Granite Dells Park property.
"We want people to feel like they are part of the process, not that the process is happening to them," says Jennifer Smith.
The park's progress discussion included park architect Daniel Cleland, MHA president Kenny Evans, MHA board member Jennifer Smith, and Town Council member Scott Nossek. Nossek's involvement to this point has been informed involvement for fact-finding purposes to help communicate the details of the project phases. The town recently voted 7-0 to continue discussions with the MHA Foundation for the possibility of a future collaborative effort regarding the park.
Brushing and grubbing is slated to start as early as this week. This land clearing, unlike those occurring in past seasons where the land sat cleared and bare for perhaps a year or more at a time, is highly intentional and part of the timeline that will see improvements continuing to move regularly going forward.
To address any concerns about the park being "public" or "private," MHA explains that the result of this project will be a community park for the public, open 100% to the public. The prospect also exists that the Town of Payson will enter into the picture in concert with the MHA Foundation to form a collaborative effort in managing the park. Those plans are still in the development stages, but whether or not that partnership takes place, the park will become a reality for the community to enjoy. If the Town of Payson joins, the Parks and Recreation Department will oversee park management. If the town chooses not to collaborate, a private management firm would likely be contracted to maintain and manage the park and facilities that make up the property.
In the hopes of that public-private partnership solidifying, the project has taken measures to ensure the park operates on a level congruent to the existing parks in the town. Seeds selected will be those currently used, sprinkler heads will be those the Town of Payson uses and knows how to operate and maintain. Such measures are being given that level of detailed attention in the hopes that the partnership occurs.
"I am excited about the potential of moving this forward in a much more positive sense than what we've had in the past, in terms of moving Payson forward with projects like this," says Nossek.
The vastly successful Granite Dells Park Project Survey gave the MHA Foundation valuable community input. They parleyed the results into dynamic changes and modifications to the park plan to accommodate the needs and desires of the public voice. Nearly double the number of participants took part in this Park Project Survey than those who responded to the Town of Payson's general plan survey. The response was welcomed with open arms to the planning process.
"Probably better than any park I have worked on in thirty years," says Project Architect Cleland regarding the magnitude of community involvement from the survey that was then integrated into the park plan.
"That tells me that it is a community park. It has a wider range of recreational elements for a broader range of ages than most parks I have worked on." Cleland has an extensive track record of large, successful park projects known throughout the state and country. View the portfolio at: www.theclelandgroup.com/portfolio.
"The voice of the people is being listened to, and those voices are shaping the direction of the park," says Smith.
"It wouldn't make sense to reach out to the community if it wasn't for the community. We have been able to re-master plan to incorporate almost everything that the community has asked for," she adds.
In addition to being in tune with the needs of the people, the design of the park is also ultra mindful of its environmental impact. All of the brushing and grubbing work will be chipped and then used as mulch in the project. The plans for the lake will have drainage be reused as irrigation water for the grounds. The larger rocks and cobblestones that are unearthed will be utilized in the stream design.
"It is the most environmentally responsible park I have ever worked on. This park will utilize more recycled material than any I have run into before," states Cleland.
What started as two ball fields and a parking lot (see image #1 on page 2) through the survey process has blossomed into a vast sprawling complex with amenities to serve the community as a whole (see image #2 on page 2). Expansions for the 26-acre parcel are now set to include nature trails, playground, sand volleyball, bocce ball courts, and a lake. The future community center project that was slated for this particular site is now being mapped out to be located on the neighboring acreage.
"We are excited to continue to update the community as things progress to keep everyone involved in the process, says Cleland."
(3) comments
Mike, that's a good question. Where is the water to fill a lake coming from? "Municipal sources" is not an answer.
Also unanswered: are MHA's community fund accounts they manage paying for all of the park construction? That would be ideal for the town and in concert with MHA's fiduciary charter to invest in the good of the community.
Sounds very nice, but still unanswered is the question of specifically where does the water come from? Don't just vaguely say "local sources" that have "no impact on local water supply", etc. Will it be pumped from a water table, filled slowly from local springs (where?) or maybe pumped from Green Valley lake (some of their reclaimed water)? The community needs to know about these details and assumptions.
