Visitors will find themselves removed from the hustle, bustle, noise, and lights of the town once the Granite Dells Park Complex opens — including those with physical disabilities.
It will take another year to finish the park, said Jennifer Smith, president of the Rim Country Education Foundation and a board member of MHA Foundation.
“We are now working with our architects who are just starting conceptual design on the buildings and shade structures, including concessions, restrooms, an amphitheater, and a maintenance building,” said Smith during a tour on Jan. 10.
So far, the park has focused on engineering, drainage, and sports fields.
“We have an estimated 21 miles of underground infrastructure,” said Smith.
That includes electrical and broadband fiber, water and drainage pipes.
At 26.5 acres, rain can close the football/soccer, bocci, softball, sand volleyball, and pickleball courts without the proper drainage. Smith has worked with engineers in the park’s design to handle intense rainfall — as well as recycle water as much as possible.
“The park is sloped and drained so all rain is collected in the lake,” she said.
Some residents worry that the Granite Dells Park will use more water than Green Valley Park.
However, Smith noted that “this lake holds a fraction of the volume of the lakes at Green Valley. Water from the entire site is harvested and stored in the lake, to be used for irrigation and fertilization of the natural turf.”
A paved ADA compliant path flanks the streams leading from the parking lot to the lake. Between the streams, rolling knolls and hills offer a grassy area where people can sit and enjoy the beauty and peace.
The high school football team broke in the football field, after Smith rushed completion of the playing fields in July to help the team prepare for its fall season.
“The coach called me and told me he had a football camp scheduled, but no field due to maintenance,” said Smith.
Smith noted the fields had layers of sand and other materials to meet professional standards.
“The players loved it,” she said.
Because of all the construction, that field is not currently available to the public.
Smith also pointed out the already poured foundation ready for the vertical building construction of the snack bar and adjoining patio.
“We envision this will be a full-time operation and business for someone,” said Smith.
While building the snack bar, restrooms, and patio, Smith has thought about as many user needs as possible.
“We asked the high school aged kids what they wanted from the park and we were surprised at what they said,” said Smith. “The kids wanted four things: comfortable places to sit, water for their water containers, good Wi-Fi, and an electrical plug in for their devices.”
Smith was happy to comply. She’s put the latest broadband fiber in and will install filtered, chilled water bottle filling stations throughout the park. Places like the patio by the snack bar will have electrical plugs near most seats.
But Smith always has the mobility-challenged in mind. Her mother struggled before she died after becoming paralyzed from the waist down.
“I know how hard it was to get her out to enjoy the outside and sun,” said Smith.
Smith’s business also taught her about the mobility challenged. Thanks to her prior career in clinical biomechanics, she understands the needs of those with foot or walking issues. So, she paid a lot of attention to things such as the height of each step on the staircase between the snack bar and its patio.
“A short rise doesn’t hurt your knees,” she said.
The original plan called for a steep rise, so she had them redesigned. To test if that would help a small child or elderly visitor, she hiked around the 11 acres planned for forested trails, then went up and down the snack bar steps.
“I didn’t even get winded,” she said.
The park will host sporting events, walkers, gawkers, and hikers — and events in the amphitheater. The amphitheater will include front row wheelchair seating.
So far, crews have poured walls and fences, pathways and foundations. Conduits and drains crisscross under bridges and soil, ready to handle the elements. The streambeds have emerged from the decomposed granite of the park land and the lake just needs water — after a snafu with storms and cement required some remediation of the island.
Smith can’t wait to see families, groups, and individuals use this park that the Foundations have carefully planned out as a gift to Rim Country to enhance its health, education, and well-being.
