The artificial turf needs only the smell of cut grass to look natural.
The under progress food court by the concession stand has electrical outlets installed to keep diners’ cell phones chiming while they eat.
A five-foot-tall waterfall has been engineered to provide the best views from each corner of the park — especially the hidden meditation garden.
The bulldozers have already placed giant, red rock boulders just so all around the shore of the once-and-future lake, so they’ll make the most natural of benches — and visual screens where needed.
They say the devil’s in the details.
But then, so is heaven — at least with planning the MHA Foundation’s Granite Dells Park Complex. The park is only 40% complete — but it’s already a landscaping work of art.
The Granite Dells Park Complex covers 26 acres with a lake and several waterfalls, a football/soccer field, a baseball field and an amphitheater for concerts under the stars. Much has already taken shape.
Planning for the Granite Dells Park Complex launched early in 2021, complete with a community survey on park needs. The survey results prompted the MHA Foundation to overhaul the design to add more ball fields — while moving a hoped-for community center with an indoor pool to a different part of the 126-acre property the Rim Country Educational Foundation bought from the U.S. Forest Service — hoping to one day build a university campus.
The MHA Foundation and the Town of Payson have been in talks for a year to determine if the town is willing to take over the cost of maintaining the park once it is done. MHA and the town are also still talking about a partnership to build and operate the separate pool and community center complex.
Opposition to the partnership with the MHA Foundation has become a key issue in the current town council campaigns — along with the cost of maintaining the park. The talks on a partnership will end this month, with no resolution in sight.
Meanwhile, park construction continues.
Each week Jennifer Smith, project manager and president of the Rim Country Educational Foundation, spends hours roaming the 26 acres and imagining how the various age groups and ability levels of visitors will use the park.
For example, one section of the trail around the lake backed up to a stand of trees. Smith said the architect struggled with what to do with that corner of the lake near the waterfall.
Smith frequently ended up standing in that corner when she came to check on progress.
“Can you see what’s so special about this place?” she asked, sitting on a boulder. “You don’t see civilization. We are completely in nature.”
The architect agreed with her observation. He ordered more boulders to create a quiet sanctuary — with a trail and seating suitable for people with disabilities as well.
But Smith saw more.
“I wanted those in a wheelchair to have the full experience of the waterfall,” she said.
The five-foot-tall waterfall emerges from under a bridge that connects visitors to the amphitheater.
Architects found another enormous boulder to split the waterfall both from the people in the amphitheater, and those sitting in the alcove will enjoy a full view of the spilling water, which recharges the lake.
Smith noted the park has a totally closed drainage system, to minimize water use and harvest natural rainfall. Installing the drainage systems under the turf and throughout the park has taken up most of the construction time for the past six months.
“It is a closed system,” said Smith.
The drains gather rain from all over the park, filtering the water through a series of flush basins before it reaches the lake.
“Because we have 26 acres, one-quarter inch of precipitation runoff will provide … six inches” in the lake. The lake is designed to capture the extra water, which “can be used over the next 147 days for irrigation.”
Engineers from the Army Corps to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality have signed off on the park’s intricate drainage system that promotes evapotranspiration — or a closed system that seeks to waste not a drop.
Studies indicate the Granite Dells Park will use 1,100 gallons of water a day. To put that in perspective, the average U.S. citizen uses 100 gallons of water a day, said Smith.
“Payson just approved 400 permits to build houses. On average, 2.5 people will live in these houses. That equals a 100,000-gallon increase in potable water use every day,” said Smith.
The drainage goes underneath the meticulously engineered foundation for the turf.
“The compaction on the subsurface layer has been tested. It meets all compaction testing,” said Smith.
Walking on the turf feels like walking on a just-cut lawn.
“All we need to do is spray on a fresh-cut grass scent to make this seem real,” said Smith with a laugh.
Looking out across the turf from the point of view of the bleachers, the Granite Dells frame the view. The dugout and stands will have plenty of shade.
Across from the baseball/softball field lies the soccer/football field — snuggled in between the children’s play area and a gathering spot for hikers.
“There will be a large group ramada for 30 to 60 people and a chilled and filtered water bottle filling station,” said Smith.
As she talked, workers painted markers for the stonemason to build benches, while earth moving equipment laid out the special sand and rock mixture as the last part of the football field foundation.
A thousand details, added with a flourish each day.
But then, as Barbra Streisand said, “I’ve been called many names like perfectionist, difficult and obsessive. I think it takes obsession, takes searching for the details for any artist to be good.”
