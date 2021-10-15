Months of earth moving at a park off Granite Dells Road have revealed the shapes of a lake, streams, and pebble pond.
Jennifer Smith, project manager and president of the Rim Country Educational Foundation, hopes to have the lake and regenerating streams and pond available to the public in 18 months.
“This is a community project,” she said, down to using local contractors and materials for the work.
Details abound in the plans, such as benches on either side of the entrance sign to provide children waiting for a ride home from a soccer game, a place to sit.
“That’s the first thing I would do if I were waiting here for my mom. Sit on the sign,” said Smith.
Smith, mother of two older children, envisions a space that’s family friendly and accessible to all.
“We have attractions for all age groups,” she said.
In one area of the park, there will be covered seating areas between a playground, sport fields and play area with a tether ball and four-square court.
“Parents who have kids on soccer teams and little ones in the playground can watch both,” said Smith.
For those in wheelchairs, park designers have created a paved trail that runs from the parking lot past the streams, into the forest and around the lake.
“It is a fully ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant walkway,” she said.
A trail will bring visitors to a fully covered 20-by-40-foot amphitheater that features a stage across the lake.
The amphitheater design did not forget those with ADA needs, either.
“They have space in the front row,” said Smith.
The goal — provide everyone with a full experience.
The lake mimics local streams and waterways to ensure a clear, cold-water supply for trout.
“The island, pebble pond, and streams were strategically used to increase the visual impact, while decreasing the (water) volume necessary,” said Smith.
That means the water feature will only need a household’s use of water to maintain daily function. Tanner Henry, the Payson Water Department’s director, uses the figure of 100 gallons per person to estimate usage. He has no concerns the town will run out of water since it both receives 3,000 acre-feet per year from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir and injects extra into wells to bank the water.
The complete water feature holds 1.8 million gallons, which is less water than the Green Valley Park lakes hold.
“(They) are about 18 times the volume of our lake,” said Smith.
The lake provides storage for water emergencies, such as a helicopter dipping spot during wildfires.
“The system is also designed to stay cool and clear with lots of water flow,” said Smith.
The stream will have eddies and rapids designed to mimic natural flows. Even the pebble pond will mimic the local waterways of the area. This helps to aerate the water, so algae or bacteria don’t bloom.
A bridge will span over a waterfall that comes off the aeration pebble pond. Visitors will have a 360-degree view that includes the streams, pebble pond, lake and island.
“The park is designed for photo ops,” said Smith.
The MHA Foundation will continue to provide updates on construction progress throughout the process. Look for a monthly update in the Roundup.
(1) comment
Will the park be using the well on the property or paying for Payson water?
