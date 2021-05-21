Construction has commenced on the MHA Foundation land set aside for The Dells Park Complex in the eastern part of town, an area currently without any parks.
Already earth movers have started to remove rocks, brush and trees that choke the rolling hills to expose the outlines of a lake that will take advantage of the natural contours of the parcel.
In fact, the whole park will unfold in harmony with the land, an exciting adventure for designer Daniel Cleland of Engineering and Environmental Consultants.
“In all my years of designing parks, this is the most unique,” he said.
As the park construction progresses, Cleland and members of the nonprofit work together in the evolution of the park working with nature, rather than molding it.
“Everything will be recycled,” said Cleland.
The brush, juniper and pinyons removed will be chipped into mulch for nature trails.
Rocks on the property will find new locations to enhance landscaping.
Old-growth ponderosas will remain by the design of the park wrapped around them.
“We are working hand in hand with environmental engineers,” said Jennifer Smith, an MHA Foundation board member and president of the Rim Country Educational Foundation.
The lake will recharge its water from two streams designed to pour into a shallow bed of pebbles to aerate the water before it plunges to a 12-foot depth, “for cold water fish,” said Smith.
None of the water used for the lake will deplete local water tables, instead coming from municipal sources, said Smith. The streams and lake will control erosion.
But people also have needs.
The park will serve all age and ability demographics to give everyone a chance to immerse themselves in nature.
Cleland plans to build a wheelchair accessible trail around the lake that will feed into the other trails that meander through the rest of the park. Ramadas and picnic areas will dot the rolling hills around the lake.
Smith and Cleland said the design has taken some unique turns, such as an island in the middle of the lake designed to save a grove of ponderosa trees. The original plans did not include the island. Cleland credited Smith with identifying the stand of trees to save, so he suggested turning the area into an island.
“The island will be ideal habitat for waterfowl with mature trees and no predators,” said Smith — and that includes people.
Numerous organizations have indicated an interest in signing onto the project including Arizona Game and Fish, the Town of Payson and the Mogollon Sporting Association. Long-term details still need to be worked out.
Cleland’s plans take details into consideration such as thinking about the layout for those with children who wish to use both the playground and ball fields.
The playground will have age-appropriate play equipment.
“I’m designing it for 2- to 4-year-olds, then 5- to 8-year-olds, and 8- to 12-year-olds,” he said.
Cleland will have a place for a parent to sit and watch both the older child playing a sport on a field and the younger child at the playground.
“Every detail is planned out,” he said.
Plans for the community center and amenities, including the covered pool, have yet to emerge. Currently the MHA Foundation has a survey for both young and old on its website to make sure the needs of all age groups are addressed, said Smith. (MHAfoundation.com)
For now, Cleland and the MHA Foundation plan to focus on the lake and the surrounding area.
“Between now and January something will be going on,” said Cleland.
He can’t wait for the community to see the park.
“This will be like a park you’ve never seen before,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!