If you had dreams of taking a dip in a new community pool, don’t break out your floaties just yet.
The MHA Foundation’s plans to build a pool as part of a new community park off Granite Dells Road have been moved to a separate site.
On Monday, Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and Kenny Evans, president of the MHA Foundation, hosted a town hall on the completely overhauled Granite Dells Park project.
The pair reviewed MHA’s plans to build a 26-acre park complete with playing fields, playgrounds, picnic spots, hiking trails — even a lake with a recirculating stream. But no pool.
While the MHA’s original plan included a new covered swimming pool and community center, they have moved those plans to a site fronting Highway 260.
Monday’s meeting focused on what the Granite Dells Park site will look like.
The MHA has already spent $1.1 million developing the plans and will spend millions more on the park, said Evans, relying mostly on money from the huge endowment it created by selling the Payson hospital years ago.
Once the new park is complete, the MHA could hand over maintenance and operations to the town.
“The reason why we are here is to discover what it is we want to do as a town and what we can do as a town and not miss an opportunity that is there,” Morrissey told the audience.
Plan details
Some 150 people — mostly retirees — gathered to listen to Morrissey and Evans answer questions about the park. The group included only a smattering of young families.
One woman commented, “There are many young families that need this,” she said. “We are willing to fight for our children.”
Joel Mona, who lives near the park, said he’s excited to see what’s developing. “I really hope that the two of you are able to find an equitable agreement.”
Questions abounded from funding to timing, to town involvement and whether voters will get a chance to approve any contract between Payson and the MHA Foundation. Many questions also centered on plans for a swimming pool and community center, which has now been split off into a separate project because of the town’s requests that expanded the scope of the building. The MHA Foundation has previously said it will likely need to find partners to build the community center.
Evans said the change in the park’s design project came in response to neighborhood concerns about traffic and conversations about Payson’s wish list for a community and swim center. The obvious solution was to separate the two projects and move forward quickly with the park project, built entirely with MHA Foundation money.
The Granite Dells Park will sit on 26 acres of a 252-acre parcel MHA bought from the U.S. Forest Service for a university site. The community center would move to a different part of that same parcel. The university project has stalled, but MHA is exploring other uses of the land.
The town is already negotiating with the Rim Country Educational Alliance (RCEA), which MHA created to build and manage the original university project. The MHA Foundation has promised to provide public access to the playing fields, no matter what the town decides about taking over maintenance and operations.
The project would provide park land on the northeast side of Payson.
After fielding an array of questions for two hours, the park plan seemed on more solid footing than ever before.
Morrissey vowed that the two entities would work together.
History behind the controversy
The Rim Country Educational Alliance, a separate legal entity, owns the 252-acre parcel of land where the Granite Dells Park will sit.
“That is something that has been controversial,” said Morrissey during the meeting.
As a government entity, the RCEA doesn’t have to follow the normal Payson zoning and building codes — much like a school district or the Forest Service. State codes, not local ordinances govern such government entities.
Payson and Star Valley jointly created the RCEA and each council appoints board members from a list provided by the RCEA. However, most of the money for the project comes from the MHA Foundation. Neither Payson nor Star Valley has provided any funding for the project — or for the proposed university project.
For years, the RCEA and the MHA Foundation sought to entice a university to be built on the land. The larger plan always included playing fields and other facilities for both students and the community. Ultimately, the MHA Foundation and the RCEA went ahead with the park — with the goal of attracting a university partner still just a dream.
Three years ago, the MHA and the RCEA cleared land for ball fields by bulldozing a stand of trees fronting Mud Springs Road. This upset some neighbors, who complained the RCEA should have gotten town permission. One thing led to another and Morrissey and Councilor Jim Ferris spearheaded an effort to disband the RCEA. A town effort to remove RCEA board members led to a lawsuit, which the town ultimately settled with a $57,000 payment.
The passage of time and a new council majority have cooled the conflict, leading to this week’s meeting.
Concerns
Jim Williams asked what most just could not understand.
“Nothing is free. This is a beautiful park, and we have a lot of great ideas (but) … In order to vote on something like this, the people need to know how much they are paying,” he said.
Evans explained the MHA Foundation will build the park. Current negotiations with the town center on whether the town will manage the park once it’s built. If negotiations break down, the MHA can find another manager, he said.
David Luten could not believe the town would have to pay for the park with no strings attached.
“We are not getting the numbers, that is not being transparent. By building it first, you guys pay for it,” he said.
Evans explained Payson is not the only game in town to manage the park. “If the town chooses to say, ‘No we do not want to operate the park,’ there are revenue streams there to allow someone else to manage it. Either way, it will be made available to the patrons in the community.”
Emmy Spaulding said Payson’s already having trouble maintaining its parks, so how can it keep up with a new park.
“What I saw at Rumsey was really depressing ... it looks so old ... people don’t feel proud,” she said.
That’s exactly what Payson and the MHA Foundation must hash out, agreed Evans and Morrissey.
Tim Welsh said he was worried about traffic.
“What is going to happen with East Miller Drive on this? To me, it’s going to look like a raceway.”
Evans said the town could put in local-traffic-only signs and improve the street. He noted the park will have numerous entrances and parking lots off both Mud Springs and Granite Dells roads to smooth traffic flow.
“We are willing to work with the people of the neighborhood,” said Evans.
Jeff Robbins brought a litany of research that showed parks add value to property and encourages a healthy lifestyle.
“The lake would provide great fire protection,” Robbins added.
That spurred Alan McKay to ask where the MHA Foundation would get the water for the lake.
“You’re going to steal the water for that little lake,” he said.
Evans explained that the C.C. Cragin pipeline delivers 3,000 acre-feet of water each year, which the town must put to “beneficial use” to protect its rights to the water. Right now the town has far more water than it can use, so the park will not “steal water from the Town of Payson or anyone else.”
Instead, the MHA Foundation would be another customer, said Evans.
It’s also possible that the cost of the water would be a factor in the negotiations with the town over future management of the park. The stream and lake could also conceivably operate like the Green Valley lakes to recharge the water table.
(2) comments
The massive bulldozing of the acreage went into full gear the day following the meeting. Did the MHA/MHS form the RCEA/F, etc. 'quasi-governmental entities' in order to avoid having to deal with the Town and its regulations and oversight?
And Paul is right that there was still a lot of skepticism from the attendees, even at the end of the meeting. Tom Morrissey was candid and straight-forward, but Evans made it clear, in spite of his .many non-answers and dodging, that their group can do whatever they want.
This quote from the article..."After fielding an array of questions for two hours, the park plan seemed on more solid footing than ever before."... makes me wonder if the author of this piece was even at the meeting! (I know she was). The tone of the meeting was anything but supportive of the project!
