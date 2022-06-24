Green Valley Park is looking a little different these days.
Crews have painted the administrative Parks and Recreation building a fresh coat of green and artists added a mural to the side of a nearby restroom to promote the Adventure Where We Live motto.
Of course, there have been a few hiccups along the way. As water department crews cleared overgrown reeds from the lakes, their tractor cracked several sections of sidewalk.
Christine Smith, the town’s new Parks, Recreation & Tourism director, said ever since she started, the mayor, council and town manager have stressed the importance of catching up on park maintenance projects that have been deferred over time. To accomplish this, they have increased parks funding.
“Our goal is to steadily make improvements as staffing and resources permits,” she wrote in an email. “True kudos to our parks’ operations manager and the entire team for making this happen.”
The parks team has focused on maintenance projects at Green Valley Park as well as Rumsey Park and the Event Center.
Recent maintenance project examples include safety related repairs, painting and repairing the Event Center buildings and stock fencing, drinking fountain repairs, sidewalk repairs, painting the admin building, park lighting repairs and removal of dead trees or branches all while “still balancing operational demands like mowing, restroom cleaning and trash removal, ball field work, irrigation system repairs, etc.”
Planned projects include painting or installing new restroom doors, replacing drinking fountains, re-working the front of GVP’s restroom area to address ADA and drainage issues, restroom maintenance, removing dead vegetation, replacing signs, more painting and roofing repairs of various buildings, and additional repairs at the Event Center.
“Repairs for the concrete that was damaged during the removal of the reeds are underway and if not already completed is expected to be so soon,” she said. “This work is being managed by the Water Department, and they have moved quickly to restore the area.”
