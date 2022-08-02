The Town of Payson has negotiated half of the Forest Service obstacle course required to construct the Green Valley Parkway extension.
The parkway will provide another escape route for Payson in the event of an evacuation, which has spurred the Forest Service to fully support the project.
The parkway will also provide another access point to historic Main Street, Green Valley Park, and the event center. It will run from the west side of the event center northwest to Green Valley Park.
The road has been on the town’s mind since 2011, said Deputy Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf during a presentation on the parkway to the council at its July 27 meeting.
“The goal is to help alleviate the congestion,” she said.
The goal has now expanded to ensure the parkway also provides protection from wildfire.
The project stalled until the town formed the Green Valley Parkway Technical Advisory Committee in 2019. Since then, the parkway project has sped along, especially with the increase in infrastructure spending after the pandemic.
The town beefed up the design of the parkway and the expanded roadway will serve as a firebreak and escape route.
“We made clear space on the sides (of the road) for if we were threatened by wildfire from the southwest area,” said DeSchaaf.
The parkway will span 3,800 feet and be 200 feet wide. This is wider than the town’s normal 80-foot requirement to provide plenty of space to clear brush. The road will cover 17.5 acres of Forest Service land. The town has applied for a 30-year special use permit to use the land for the road. The Forest Service supports this application and suggests the town can later apply for perpetual use of the roadway before the special use permit expires.
What’s happened so far
The first step to laying asphalt required the town to hire a firm to perform the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study. This determines if the road will disturb artifacts or create engineering issues with water. The Arizona Department of Transportation then weighed in with its concerns as the parkway will connect with Highway 87. ADOT has indicated it supports this project because it will reduce traffic coming into Payson on Highway 87.
“The town would install hydrants along the road corridor that could be used for emergency fire suppression,” wrote town staff.
The roadway will be “paved and striped to allow for two lanes of travel (one lane in each direction),” according to the staff report.
The roadway will also have a multi-use pathway along one side of the road.
By October 2020, the town received the first two chapters of the environmental assessment report. This represents 50% of what the Forest Service requires to complete the report. The Forest Service approved those chapters in July 2022.
This year Senator Mark Kelly showed his support for grants to complete the $250,000 engineering, design, and traffic impact studies for the parkway. The town will need to wait six to eight months to see if that request gets granted.
So far, the town has spent $85,653 for the NEPA report and could spend up to $40,000 for filing their application with the Forest Service.
“Essentially (the application) covers the cost of the Forest Service for their folks to do cost recovery,” said DeSchaaf.
Future steps
The town hopes to begin construction of the parkway by July 2023, but still has not determined a funding source for the millions it will cost to build the parkway, said town staff in the report.
After hearing the status report from DeSchaaf, Councilor Scott Nossek asked, “Is it too early to talk about a land exchange?”
The Green Valley Parkway will travel over land still under the ownership of the Forest Service. The chunk of land sits between Green Valley Park, Main Street, and the event center. As Payson runs out of land for development, it has its eyes on that piece of land for future expansion needs.
Payson Head Ranger Matt Paciorek said there are many steps and years before an acquisition could take place. He suggested the town focus on getting their “special use permit in and work in a right of way into perpetuity” first.
“I think they are two different projects,” said Paciorek. “This parkway is a distinctly different project. A land exchange is bigger than that. And yes, they do take a long time,” he said.
