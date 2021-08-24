Regular visitors to Green Valley Park knew the restrooms needed attention.
The “frequent drain clogs, sewer line obstructions and inadequate water flow” required constant repairs, wrote staff from the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department in the Aug. 12 town manager’s report.
In June, the town had enough and hired a local contractor to investigate the plumbing with a camera. The camera helped identify areas with blockages that needed to be removed.
But one area needed more attention than just a flushing and clearing of the line.
“During the examination of the south restroom building next to Parks, Recreation & Tourism Office, it was determined the problems resulted from improper installation of plumbing connections,” wrote staff in the town manager’s report.
The town had to remove part of the concrete floor to expose the drain and sewer lines to replace the plumbing. Once corrected, the pipe connections worked.
The good news, “the restrooms have served our park users and visitors without delay or closing of services through Memorial Day and 4th of July holiday weekends,” wrote staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!