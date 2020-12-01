Payson has a gushing asset — the C.C. Cragin pipeline.
The pipeline delivers more than 3,000 acre-feet of water every year.
It’s the only water source in Arizona that moves water from one watershed to another.
It’s the only water source in Arizona that’s recharging wells.
And the C.C. Cragin pipeline will allow the town to grow, making Payson one of the few towns in the entire state that has more than enough water to build out its general plan.
While other communities in the state brace for water shortages, Payson reduced water use restrictions when it turned on the C.C. Cragin tap on Aug. 1, 2019.
The $54 million project took decades to accomplish and required engineering and construction feats two organizations recently recognized.
During the Nov. 12 Payson council meeting, the town announced that the National Association of Women in Construction bestowed its Civil/Heavy Highway award on the project to recognize the women who participated through Sunrise Engineering.
The second award through the Arizona Water Works Association, gave the pipeline honors in its category of Treatment Plant of the Year, Large System award.
The award recognizes engineering design and construction, something the pipeline had to address each mile of its build out, said Sheila DeSchaaf, public works director.
“There were numerous challenges during this project. The terrain for the 12-mile pipeline was extremely rugged and rocky which made excavation difficult. It also had three river crossings and 74 culvert crossings,” she said.
Engineering feats include the water filtration process, solving the chemistry difference between reservoir water and town well water and creating a sustainable solution to power the water treatment plant.
The innovative Payson plant filters sediment and algae from the reservoir water before letting it flow into the domestic water system. Yet one issue remained. Once filtered, the C.C. Cragin water actually was too pure for water customer’s pipes. It would have dissolved the hard water deposits lining the insides of the town’s often decades-old water pipes deposited by Payson’s hundreds of feet deep groundwater full of mineral content.
That’s what happened to Tucson when it sent mineral-free Colorado River water sluicing through its water system. This caused the scales of dissolved calcium carbonite to gush from faucets all over town. The advanced planning in Payson avoided that pitfall.
DeSchaaf said that would have caused “aesthetic issues” for customers, just as it did for the Tucson customers.
Yet the microfiltration process the town used to treat the reservoir water has a built-in problem — cleaning.
The system forces reservoir water through a bank of filters. In order to keep the filters clean, the system regularly backwashes the system with 225,000 gallons of water.
But what to do with all that wastewater? State environmental regulations prevent the town from dumping the waste water onto the ground and the Northern Gila County Sanitary District would have charged the town thousands each month to treat the water. Worse yet, all those thousands of gallons of wastewater would have used up a portion of the treatment capacity of the plant in the process. This would have reduced the number of customers the sanitary district could serve.
So, the town used a clarifier.
The clarifier allows water to pool, settle and separate. The clean water from the top is then sent back to the treatment plant, while the settled concentrated backwash moves on to both the area’s private golf courses and the sanitary district.
“This allows the plant to be 99% water efficient,” said DeSchaaf.
But the filtration process still left some by products in the treated water. Using activated carbon, which acts like another filter, solved that problem.
The innovative project accomplished one other major engineering feat —generate enough power to sustainably run the water treatment plant.
The C.C. Cragin pipeline pumps water up and over the summit of the Mogollon Rim from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir near Happy Jack, in partnership with Salt River Project — which operates the reservoir.
The town captures the energy of the water as it falls from Washington Park to the treatment plant near Mesa del Caballo, using a Pelton Wheel style hydro-power generator.
“This innovative green component resulted in the project having the capability to essentially power itself by taking advantage of the pressure created via the 550-foot drop in elevation,” said DeSchaaf.
Payson and SRP share a pipe from the reservoir to Washington Park. At that point, Payson’s 3,000 acre-feet of water allotment goes into its new pipeline.
SRP dumps another 11,000 acre-feet annually into the East Verde River, which flows to the Verde River and down into the Valley. However, the project has also turned the East Verde River into such a reliable, year-round stream that Arizona Game and Fish has reintroduced native Gila trout into the stream.
The pipeline has more than doubled Payson’s water supply, but sometimes too much of a good thing creates its own problem.
The town must use its 3,000 acre-feet of water every year, or lose it. That much water would serve 38,000 people, but Payson only has 15,000 residents. To take up the slack, the town now recharges its well system by injecting excess C.C. Cragin water into a network of wells. For nine months a year, Payson relies entirely on C.C. Cragin water, further allowing groundwater levels to recharge — insurance against future drought.
“Water that is not consumed by the system is stored in the ground using a series of aquifer storage and recovery wells so that the town can both recharge and then later draw on this water stored in the ground,” said DeSchaaf.
But the innovation didn’t stop with construction. Behind the scenes, water department operations staff had to learn a whole new way to provide water, said Gordon Dimbat, water quality and treatment manager.
“Our operations guys went from running a distribution system, pumping wells and delivering water, to a complicated filtration system,” he said.
If operations had not kept pace, he said it would have been news for sure. But staff excelled at the training, which allowed them to continue providing service with no interruption to customers.
The two awards recognized the C.C. Cragin pipeline as the example of innovation, determination and vision that it is.
