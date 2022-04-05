The Rim Wildfire Awareness Team has a new name, a new 501(c)(3) designation and hopes to rally a whole new slew of Firewise volunteers at their workshop on Saturday, April 9, starting at 10 a.m. at Messinger’s 901 S. Westerly Road.
RIMWAT, formerly called the Firewise Committee, started years ago under the umbrella of the Town of Payson Fire Department. Its first project was to craft a fuels mitigation/fire adaptive code. Previously, decades of effort had gone into proposing a code to town councils. They all vetoed the effort. In a few years of working on the code, the council passed the Firewise Committee’s draft and it is now an enforceable town code.
But as more people heard of the work, the Firewise Committee was doing and started volunteering, it outgrew the fire department, said RIMWAT President Alan Mckay, a former California firefighter from Lake Arrowhead.
On top of simply running out of room, the town placed restrictions on volunteers for their safety. These restrictions limited the direction the organization hoped to go — get Rim Country properties cleared of fine and ladder fuels to give homes the best chance to survive, no matter the cost or effort.
To go in that direction, the Firewise Committee changed its name and started a nonprofit to expand its services “to help the town to be fire adapted,” said Mckay.
RIMWAT focuses on what homeowners anywhere in Rim Country can do now to best prepare their home for an ember storm. That starts with an evaluation by trained volunteers like Mckay.
As the only retired firefighter currently in the organization, he brings his decades of experience working as a firefighter in the San Bernardino Mountains to guide RIMWAT.
During his career, Mckay worked on some of the largest fires in that forest. He watched as embers thrown from the front caused house fires miles away.
“We were losing houses three, four and five blocks into town,” he said.
Once that happens, it’s not too long before houses catch houses on fire. Mckay said California has the “devil winds” or Santa Ana winds that blow hot dry desert air toward the ocean in the fall.
“Those winds can be 25 to 70 miles an hour,” he said.
These winds have created fire conditions firefighters have never seen before.
But Rim Country has its own challenges.
“We are surrounded by deep canyons,” said Mckay.
A fire in a canyon creates its own weather.
“The wildfire creates that cyclonic effect that pulls material up, lights it then pushes it out for miles,” said Mckay.
It’s those embers of lit material that start a dry patch of grass, which then heats the leaves of the low hanging bush under the trees’ drooping branches that start the big fires that burn a home, said Mckay.
He trains RIMWAT’s evaluators from his experience. In fact, the evaluation team is one of three teams RIMWAT will present to volunteers to join.
Once trained, evaluator volunteers go out to properties to advise on the best way to Firewise.
Mckay said RIMWAT understands many residents in Rim Country do not have the physical or financial ability to Firewise their properties, so evaluators identify those who need help and bring that information back to RIMWAT to find help. This team will also help communities organize brush pickups to encourage Firewising.
The communications team not only helps homeowners find grants to financially assist Firewising and walks them through the process, it also informs media outlets about what RIMWAT is doing. This team will help create an educational outreach program, from developing education materials to planning Firewise events.
The third team will be full of those volunteers willing to get dirty cutting and hauling fine fuels and brush for those physically and financially unable to do the work.
This team, as well as the evaluation/logistics group, will have extensive safety protocols taught they must follow.
For more information, call Mckay at 909-435-5795 or Vice President Shirley Dye at 928-951-6774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!