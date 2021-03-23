While Rep. Paul Gosar spoke at the Gila County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln Day Luncheon Saturday at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino, a group of Arizona Congressional District 4 constituents gathered outside to send him a message.
“I’m a constituent of Paul Gosar,” said Jeff Daverman with Prescott Indivisible of the #RemovePaulGosar task force, “and right now he is advocating the trifecta of — the Big Lie about the stolen election, the insurrection at the electoral college, and connecting with white supremacists.”
Demonstrators included representatives from the Gila County Democrats, Democrats of Rim Country, the Democratic Women’s Caucus, the Yavapai Democrats, Prescott Indivisible, Turning AZ Blue and others from Payson, Apache Junction, Sedona, Goodyear and Yuma. They passed around a petition to call on current members of Congress to remove Gosar.
Pat Edelman-Smith of the Democratic Women’s Caucus said she disagreed with the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.
Arizona was the first state whose election results were disputed, with Gosar objecting to Arizona’s results and signing an objection with 60 colleagues.
“I rise for myself and 60 of my colleagues to object to the counting of the electoral ballots from Arizona,” he said at the time.
Demonstrators stood on the sidewalk outside the casino waving “No” signs. Following tribal restrictions, the group did not protest on tribal land.
“We cannot allow his behavior to go unchecked,” said Daverman. “We are not OK with being a party to this nonsense.”
Jay Ruby, from the Yavapai Democrats, who dressed as Abraham Lincoln and walked on stilts, shouted, “Paul Gosar spreads the Big Lie of the stolen election. If no one in the party of honest Abe Lincoln holds him to account, the party of Lincoln is lost. Stop the Big Lie — the GOP needs to tell the truth.”
Bill Bowlus-Root of Yuma chanted, “Tried to sell a great Big Lie, but the truth will never die.”
A chorus of demonstrators repeated the refrain.
Ruby shouted, “Paul Gosar organized and encouraged thousands of people to come to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and disrupt the peaceful transition of power. Article 14 section 3: No person in congress shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against congress.”
Bowlus-Root followed with “Organized to Stop the Steal, made the insurrection real.”
Ruby continued, “The party of Lincoln needs to remove insurrectionist Paul Gosar for promoting white supremacy,” referring to Gosar’s speech in late February at a white nationalist conference. He sent word to the House that he wouldn’t be physically present for a vote on COVID-19 relief due to “the ongoing public health emergency,” but then spoke at the America First Political Action Conference.
“One thing’s sure and/as we all know; Paul Gosar has got to go,” protesters chanted Saturday.
(2) comments
I have heard Rep. Gosar speak. Surely he is due the Sidney Powell defense i.e., no reasonable person would take him seriously. Millions of people are as wrongheaded as he. Only a relative handful of districts, however, elect such a one to Congress with 70% of their vote. “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
25 socialist anarchists out of 825,000+ residents in CD4 create a photo op and the Roundup believes this is worth an article of nearly 500 words?? Must be a real slow news day OR there is a possible agenda.
