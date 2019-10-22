The Order of the Eastern Star Ponderosa #64 and Arizona Eastern Star Foundation recently made several donations.
The group surprised the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank on Aug. 2 with a $2,000 donation to assist in providing meals and food assistance to the local communities of Pine and Strawberry.
Food bank president Sharon Ballentine was the recipient of the check presented by Worthy Patron Randy Ahrens.
Then on Oct. 7, Worthy Matron Lu DuBois and Ahrens surprised Linda Timmer, director of operations for Time Out Inc. with a check for $5,000 to support their efforts to assist needy and abused women and children.
The Time Out Shelter in Payson is the only domestic violence shelter in Gila County and serves as a resource for abused women and children. Time Out is a regular recipient of “goodie bags” from Ponderosa #64 OES to support their worthwhile cause.
A big thank you to the Arizona Eastern Star Foundation for its support of Time Out and its objectives.
(0) comments
