RIMWAT, the new non-profit Rim Wildfire Awareness Team, has spread information around Rim Country about Stage 2 fire restrictions that prohibit campfires, charcoal fires, smoking outdoors and dragging chains, among other spark producing activities.
The Rim Wildfire Awareness Team, the newest local fire preparation organization, takes its job to educate the public about fire danger seriously.
Education is just part of what the Rim Wildfire Awareness Team (RIMWAT) plans to accomplish. The other goals include trimming vegetation and protecting every residence in Rim Country from wildfire.
RIMWAT peeled off from the Payson Fire Department to expand its reach to all county properties. Gila County sits amidst some of the most fire prone fire sheds in the Southwest, according to a recent analysis done by the Forest Service.
Bob Decker, the president of RIMWAT, and his education volunteers have taken flyers about fire restrictions to local stores that sell firewood and charcoal. That includes gas and convenience stores as well as grocery stores.
Right now, the Tonto Forest, Gila County, and the Town of Payson have gone into Stage 2 fire restrictions. But the message about fire restrictions isn’t clear when customers see firewood and charcoal for sale at local stores. So Decker and RIMWAT have stepped in to clarify.
Stage 2 restrictions mean no campfires or charcoal fires.
No shooting or target practice with a firearm.
Chains must not drag, and smoking outdoors or tossing lit cigarettes is prohibited.
Decker has contacted the Payson Ranger District to help. So far, they’ve been able to work with ADOT to light up electronic signs coming into Payson.
“In years past it would be flashing a warning to visitors about fire warnings,” Decker told Forest Service staff.
Decker’s negotiations worked out. A prominent flashing electronic sign at the south end of town tells every visitor from the Valley, “Fire Restrictions in Place,” “No Campfires,” and “No shooting.”
Decker also volunteered with the Forest Service to take on contacting all local retail stores that sell firewood and charcoal, as well as maintain a Facebook page to “post relevant information about Firewising and fire conditions around the state.”
But Decker and his RIMWAT volunteers aren’t done.
“We’ll be visiting with veterans tomorrow ... then will contact the Lion and Elks clubs, (and the) Senior Center,” he said. “We also have flyers in Spanish.”
He said folks in Rim Country are “VERY thankful,” that RIMWAT has spread the news about fire restrictions.
Next up, “team members (are) working on restaurants!” said Decker.
For more information on RIMWAT call Alan Mckay at 909-435-5795 or Vice President Shirley Dye at 928-951-6774.
