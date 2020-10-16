The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed the replacement of guardrail along more than 11 miles of State Route 87 northbound after it was damaged in the Bush Fire this summer.
With the new guardrail in place, ADOT has removed lane restrictions along northbound SR 87 toward Payson. Crews had been gradually reducing the lane restriction as sections of guardrail were replaced.
ADOT secured federal emergency relief funds to cover the $2 million cost of repaired guardrail and the right of way fence.
Crews continue to replace damaged guardrail along SR 188 and right of way fencing along both highways.
The guardrail replacement along SR 188 is approximately halfway done. The shoulder of southbound SR 188 is blocked off in the areas of damage until guardrail can be replaced along the two-lane highway. Please drive with care in those areas.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.
