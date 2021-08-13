Arizonans watched Fox 10 News anchor Kari Lake deliver the news for more than 25 years, so when she resigned, it caused a dust-up of monsoon scale.
She says she saw corporate media manipulation, a controlling and directing of the message, and an inability to keep the news balanced.
“There’s just a million ways that you can manipulate a story besides putting your opinion in it,” she says in a PragerU interview available on her website, KariLake.com. “You put the person who’s saying what you really want them to say in great lighting. They look fantastic. You interview the person in the middle of a parking lot at high noon and they look like a demon. You just try to find somebody who you go, ‘Oh, this person looks ridiculous. We’ll interview them.’ I see it as a lot of manipulation. And whether it’s intentional manipulation, accidental manipulation, or just people who are so entrenched in their ideology, they don’t even realize that they’re putting out one side of the story.”
Pine resident Sally Randall invited people into her home on Aug. 5 to meet Lake.
“She is a strong and honest person,” Randall said. “She gave up a big job because they wouldn’t let her tell the truth.”
More than 250 people attended the fundraiser at the Randall home.
Announcing June 1 that she’s interested in leading the state as the 24th governor, Lake has spent much of the last two months in communities like Pine-Strawberry, listening, engaging and raising funds for her campaign.
Wearing jeans and boots, Lake spent a few hours listening to residents who voiced their opinion on the state. She asked questions about small businesses and the effect the shutdowns had on the area.
Lake spoke about personal responsibility, water and the fact that rural Arizona often gets left out of the conversation by politicians and the media.
“65% of the vote is in Maricopa County,” she said, adding it is a stat that makes it easy to justify ignoring the rural residents of Arizona.
Lake said that small businesses, agricultural and ranching are still vital to Arizona. Small towns are in her sights and a part of her plan.
“I see them, I hear them and they are a priority,” she said.
Residents spoke about water, infrastructure and education issues.
“My special interest group will be the people of Arizona,” she said.
The primary is a year away on Aug. 2, 2022. Lake is likely to face up to a half-dozen candidates in the Republican race.
It is unique to have a gubernatorial candidate visit Pine-Strawberry. Maybe it will start a trend.
