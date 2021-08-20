After a 40-year career as a leader in aging and senior services, Olivia B. Guerrero, is retiring as president/CEO of Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens (PGCSC) announced Joan Koczor, Board of Director’s chair.
“We thank Olivia for her years of dedicated service to the seniors of Pinal and Gila counties, and the incredible success of PGCSC under her leadership,” she said. “Olivia’s legacy of unwavering leadership and advocacy will live on, and we wish her all the best in her retirement.”
Guerrero retires from PGCSC on Aug. 31. Ana G. Medina, current PGCSC chief operating officer, is her successor and will take on the leadership of PGCSC effective Sept. 1.
Under Guerrero’s leadership, the organization added new services as they became available under the Older Americans Act including the Ombudsman, Medicare Counseling, Minor Home Repair, Direct Case-Management Services, Family Caregiver Services, Behavioral Health, Health & Wellness Programs, Substance Abuse Prevention, Mobility Management and many other projects.
She helped the organization establish a permanent home on 8969 W. McCartney Road and the newly dedicated “Jim Norris Central Kitchen.” She credits the Board of Directors, Advisory Council, Administration and Program Directors and the entire staff and volunteers, and Area Agency — Provider Network who work tirelessly on each of the programs.
“They are the ones who molded and developed their programs to fit the needs of our seniors. They are the real heart and soul of the agency’s success. Guerrero states that she has “always felt the agency was blessed because the common goal is to care for our seniors as if they are our own parents.”
Through the succession planning process, the administration has been working over the last few years on a plan to assure a smooth transition for the leadership of PGCSC when the time came. The PGCSC Board of Directors selected Ana G. Medina to be the next president and CEO of PGCSC reporting directly to the Board of Directors. She has been a longtime resident of Eloy/Casa Grande with more than 30 years of experience in local government and nonprofit operations. She is also a graduate from the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging Leadership Institute and the Hispanic Leadership Institute-Pinal.
Medina has successfully held the COO position for the last 13 years. While overseeing 10 senior centers in Pinal and Gila she was able to solidify the Aging Provider Network while instituting the new Meals on Wheels of Central Arizona Operations. Her work will now enable Meals on Wheels and Senior Center Congregate meals to be extended to unincorporated areas and reach new communities. Besides running the corporation, she will provide oversight in fulfilling the designation requirements and mandates as the designated Area Agency on Aging, for Region V.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!