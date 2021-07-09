Just a year into her tenure as the CEO of the Time Out Shelter, Gwen Zorn has stepped down due to health.
“We at Time Out are incredibly grateful to Gwen for her dedication to our organization and the survivors we served this past year,” wrote Hannah Lusk, board member. “We wish her the best in all her future plans and endeavors.”
The pandemic hit Gwen and her husband James particularly hard. The two moved to Payson in 2019 to run Anytime Fitness, a gym franchise they purchased in 2018. The Zorns had hoped to put down roots in a smaller town that reminded them of where they both grew up in North Dakota.
Then the pandemic hit, and their gym closed.
Gwen took over the reins of the Time Out Shelter in July 2020.
It was a perfect fit. Gwen had a particular understanding of what her clients went through as she suffered abuse at the hands of a county commissioner from the age of 5 until 12.
It only stopped when her abuser went into a nursing home. She then spent years in counseling, programs and retreats learning about the recovery community along the way.
A chance meeting in the Safeway parking lot during the height of the pandemic with the former CEO of Time Out Edna Welsheimer paved her way to the domestic violence shelter.
Welsheimer praised Gwen’s ability to meet and accept each client “where they were at” because of her “compassion, empathy, smile and sense of community collaboration.”
Blessed with the support from Welsheimer, Gwen flourished at Time Out where she launched the Time To Talk campaign with the assistance of Axis Culture Group.
The core of Gwen’s philosophy was “to listen and hear what (clients) are saying.”
She continued the building campaign Welsheimer started to build a new shelter. Gwen also launched training for shelter staff to achieve certification in sexual violence alongside domestic violence. She made close ties with local first responders. The Payson Police Department donated proceeds from their Coffee with a Cop fundraiser.
But it took months for Gwen to listen to her own body.
After her infection in March 2021, long COVID settled in Gwen’s lungs affecting her heart. Her issues required her to tote around an oxygen tank. She had a Rolodex full of doctors and specialists to try to find relief from her health problems, but so far, the medical establishment has found no relief for sufferers of long COVID.
“It is a hurry up and wait diagnosis,” she said.
The weight of both burdens proved too much and on July 5 Gwen submitted her resignation.
“My heart is heavy. COVID-19 has destroyed our business and taken a toll on my health,” she said.
The Zorns have decided to move back to their small town in North Dakota.
“No oxygen needed at this low elevation,” said Gwen.
The Time Out Board announced it had begun the process of finding Gwen’s replacement and trust the staff can shoulder the burden during the transition.
“Thank you for your past and continued support of our vision of ending the cycle of violence,” wrote Lusk on behalf of the board.
