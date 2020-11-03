A hunting cabin burned to the ground Thursday afternoon in the Haigler Creek area, with flames spreading to the forest briefly as the Forest Service worked to round up resources.
No one was home at the time the fire started between 2 and 3 p.m. in the 90 block of West Alderwood Trail, off Forest Road 3241.
Neighbors reportedly saw smoke and flames and called for help, watching helplessly as flames quickly tore through the 900-square-foot cabin, said Sgt. Dennis Newman with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
Two deputies who live in Young were among the first responders to arrive, reporting the sound of ammunition going off in the home.
As Newman drove in to the community off the Chamberlin Trail, he could see a large plume of smoke rising from the forest. When he arrived on scene roughly 45 minutes after leaving Payson he said the home was just a pile of smoldering ash.
Newman watched as the Forest Service dug a trench around the property, working to keep it from jumping the road and spreading into the forest.
“Kudos to the Forest Service,” he said. “Had they not got on it pretty quick and got resources in, it could have been bad.”
Will Balcom, acting fire management officer with the Forest Service, said they sent three engines and a type 3 helicopter, which made three water drops.
Balcom said the Pleasant Valley Fire Department had a number of resources on the house fire, helping contain it from spreading to the forest.
Newman said the homeowner arrived 30 minutes after he did with three friends from the Valley. The group was planning to go hunting over the weekend.
“He said he’d been having electrical wiring issues due to its age,” he said. “Only thing he could think of for a cause.”
No one was injured.
Sgt. Jaime Garrett, fire investigator with the GCSO, was set to survey the damage Friday morning.
