It wasn’t until I moved to Payson out of the oppressive heat of the Valley that I realized what great months July and August could be. Sure, it was pretty darn hot this summer, but the nights were tolerable, and the storms helped to cool things down. Summer at my old home meant sheltering inside and praying that the air conditioning would survive the season.

The active monsoon storms brought the blackberries out a little early. So it was that I found myself armored up against the brambles and picking blackberries in late July and all the way through August. I always wear boots and brush pants as anyone should when after blackberries. One day at the thick patches on Tonto Creek, I looked down to see the body of a fat black snake about six feet from my right foot. (I tend to be a snake magnet.) This snake just wanted out of my way. I never saw the snake’s head, but I saw the rattles on the tail looking white against the black body. Turned out to be an Arizona black. A new species for me and I felt privileged to even get a look at it.

