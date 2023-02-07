Stan Garner Hashknife

The 60th Hashknife Pony Express rode through Payson on Feb. 1. Part of their mail included the official game ball for the 57th Super Bowl. The ball arrived in Scottsdale Feb. 3 at the Museum of the West where the football was handed off to the host committee.

For the past 60 years, the Hashknife Pony Express has traveled 200 miles from Holbrook to Scottsdale to deliver mail. But this year, the Hashknife Pony Express, which rides in early February, is delivering something a little extra: the official ball of the 2023 Super Bowl.

On Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Glendale at State Farm Stadium for the 57th Super Bowl using a ball that traveled by horseback.

