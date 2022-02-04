Battling bitter cold temperatures and strong winds, the Hashknife Pony Express riders once again rode into Payson Wednesday afternoon, not letting a little weather get in their way.
The Hashknife has delivered the mail annually, carrying on a tradition stretching back 64 years.
As with the original Pony Express, neither rain, sleet, nor dark of night can stop the Hashknife Pony Express. Each January/February, the Old West is brought to life as an elite group of riders thunder through Arizona — leaving Holbrook to arrive in Scottsdale for the Parada del Sol.
Beginning in historic Holbrook, the horseback mail route covers over 200 miles from the majestic Mogollon Rim through the wilderness of the Mazatzal range to the desert city of Scottsdale.
The event is the oldest officially sanctioned Pony Express in the world. Each rider is sworn in as an honorary mail messenger braving weather, terrain, and modern-day obstacles to deliver the United States mail.
The “hashknife” was a tool originally used by chuck wagon cooks to cut meat for hash, often fed to cowboys on the range. The Hashknife brand originated in Texas as the identification of the Aztec Land and Cattle Company, which moved to Holbrook in 1866. Later, in 1957, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Posse kept limited use of the brand. The Hashknife brand now identifies the Pony Express.
Riders are members of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Posse or their invited guests.
The Hashknife outfit has the longest contract with the U.S. Postal Service and annually delivers around 20,000 pieces of first-class mail bearing the valued “Via Pony Express” cachet, which is hand-stamped by the riders before the start of the ride.
