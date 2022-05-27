Destry Haught sat at his sentencing in Globe on May 19, a black patch over his missing eye dressed in county jail bright orange garb — his hands and feet cuffed and chained. He often swiveled to look at the audience of family and friends as another chapter in a wrenching family tragedy unfolded.
The son of a longtime local Rim Country ranching family, Haught had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the fatal shooting of his wife Terri in the summer of 2020 as the Bush Fire bore down on their ranch in Tonto Basin.
The death destroyed a family, shattered a tale of redemption and agonized a community. The hard, constrained choices of the legal system centered on retribution compounded the tragedy.
Destry said the devil came into his house that night.
And that makes about as much sense as the legal system’s effort to make sense of the incomprehensible.
At the hearing, Destry said he was not himself that night.
“Fear kept me from sleeping and eating for days,” he told the court. “Some may call it a nervous breakdown. I believe Satan did come to our home that day and night. I would do anything to go back into time. I am here to take responsibility.”
Witnesses who pleaded with the judge to soften the terms of the plea deal said they had watched in numbed astonishment as the distraught rancher and preacher picked up a rifle and shot his wife as he turned toward her in the kitchen.
Last month, Destry accepted the plea deal and a 10-year prison term, plus supervised community service once he gets out.
But he regretted his decision. So did his family and friends.
Judge Bryan Chambers acknowledged those who wrote letters asking him to reduce the sentence.
“I know the impression is that the court can do something other than what was agreed upon,” said Chambers. “(But) he asked the court to accept the plea agreement. That is why we are here.”
Chambers explained the narrow choice he could make that day — accept or reject the plea agreement.
“If I don’t agree with the plea ... the defendant would go to trial” on the original charges, said Chambers.
When arrested at his ranch in Tonto Basin, Destry was charged with second degree murder, a class one felony. If convicted at trial, Destry could have gone to prison for the rest of his life.
But the plea agreement reduced Destry’s charge to manslaughter, a class two felony. He agreed to 10 years, plus community service.
Still, no one at this sentencing wanted to see Destry locked away for 10 years.
“Do I blame Destry for what his actions were that night? No,” said James Herber Robs, a witness to the shooting.
“Even though Destry was there in physical regards, Destry wasn’t there,” said Robs.
Robs, as well as the seven others who spoke on Destry’s behalf at the hearing, testified to how Destry’s life at that point didn’t add up to his actions that night.
All said Destry had changed his life from a wild youth full of drugs, to a man who took God and his wife Terri and their children into his heart and started the Cowboy Church to bring peace and healing to others.
“I have never seen an individual change his life like Destry has,” said Robs.
He called Terri “lovely” and “a godly woman who stood by her man,” helping him with the church, raising their children and the stock they used for rodeos and hunting trips.
Robs said he and the other witnesses trusted Destry would not become violent that night because he “never once raised his voice,” even though he could “not speak in complete sentences” while he “walked in circles like a rabid dog,” said Robs.
Robs had his own regrets.
“I am sorry that my actions that night did not stop this tragedy,” he said.
Chambers explained the law leaves little wiggle room for such tragedies.
“We have laws in Arizona,” he said. “In Arizona, there is no such thing as being able to use insanity as a defense to go get treatment and then you go free.”
Destry at first sought to use the “guilty, but insane” Rule 11 legal route.
If a jury found Destry guilty, but insane, through a Rule 11 finding he would have spent his sentence in a psychiatric facility instead of prison.
“It is a facility for people with active mental health problems,” said Chambers. “Any chance of getting out of that facility would have ... been 16 years, if I read the statute correctly,” and that was more time than the years Destry agreed to in his plea.
“This was a crime,” said Chambers, and a crime in Arizona means some sort of punishment.
Most agreed Destry had to take responsibility, but hoped Destry could go some place that would understand his talents.
“It was just a tragic, tragic accident,” said Julie Taylor. “I know all this is set in stone, (but) if you could send him somewhere to work with horses (and) he does Bible study — he will touch anybody.”
“Destry, he was challenged by the events that came into his life,” said George Ewing, who watched Destry grow up from a child. “And the day that this happened, his wife called me, ‘Destry is having a meltdown. He’s turning the horses loose and turning the dogs loose.’
“She didn’t call me to say he’s done something bad ... It was a pure accident. Destry didn’t have any idea what happened. I’m like Julie. I would like the court to put Destry where he will be of the best use.”
Destry’s mother had his niece read a letter that opened, “this is a task no loved one should bear, (but) I am at peace knowing Destry is a good son ... this tragedy has affected our whole family. Destry took a plea that spares our family and Terri’s family,” she wrote. “I pray he will be placed in a facility where he will help others. I can’t understand why this would have happened otherwise.”
Before imposing the sentence, Chambers weighed the harms the crime caused against family and community support, Destry’s criminal record and feeling about the crime.
“The defendant has expressed remorse,” said Chambers. “I am going to find he has accepted his responsibly for his actions.”
Chambers then clarified he “spent 15 or 20 minutes asking if (Destry) understood the impact of his plea ... and that he knowingly entered into the plea.”
The judge also found Destry “had family and community support,” especially when he read the many letters that also expressed “many mitigating factors” in Destry’s favor.
“He is known for helping others, particularly those who have addictions,” said Chambers.
The judge acknowledged Destry had “gainful employment,” but was “under financial duress” at the time of the shooting.
Chambers reminded everyone that Terri had been killed while their children had lost their mother and their father to prison.
“The court concludes that they have suffered, and they will suffer as a result of this crime,” said Chambers.
The judge then agreed to the plea agreement, but explained he had no control over the Department of Corrections and where they placed Destry for the next 10 years.
“All I can do I remit you to the custody of the Department of Corrections,” said Chambers, “(but) having sentenced many, many to prison, based on what I have heard, you are one of the few people that does not have the sort of active drug or alcohol problem that probably 98% of the people who go the Department of Corrections do. So, to the extent you can help, you will be in a place where everyone you meet will have an addiction.”
He suggested, “perhaps if you are looking at a way to do some good ... set up a prayer group in the prison.”
He also asked that Destry’s friends and family not forget him.
“There are ways to do visitation,” said Chambers.
(2) comments
Only 10 years for cold blooded murder. What has happened to our justice system?
Not premeditated.
