Perhaps you have been curious about learning how to fly fish, but always thought that it looked too hard. While I enjoy continuing to refine my fly fishing skills, techniques, and strategies now almost six decades since I first picked up a fly rod, it is actually something that you can learn the basics of quickly, and catch fish on a fly during your first session. In fact, most people who take the Payson Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Introduction to Fly Fishing class catch their first fish on a fly during the class.
The Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited (PFC/GTTU) provides instructors for these classes that are offered four times throughout the year. The next session is scheduled for Saturday, June 18. You simply need to sign up in advance at the Payson Parks and Recreation Department office on the south side of Green Valley Lake, or online at paysonrimcountry.com and click on the adult programs tab and look for the fly fishing class listed.
The June 18 session is open to the first 10 participants to enroll. Children 10 years old and older are also welcome to join the class as long as they register with a parent or grandparent who also attends the class.
The day is divided into two parts. The morning session provides information on the most effective artificial flies for our lakes and streams, plus a look at the real aquatic bugs found in our streams that fly fishers try to imitate. You’ll have a chance to practice some important fly fishing knots, learn how fly rod outfits work, and how it is possible to cast an essentially weightless fly 40 or more feet effortlessly. We discuss where to find fish in lakes and streams, and why they are found in certain locations.
In addition, the equipment that fly fishers use will be on display and discussed. This helps participants know what they truly need and what they really don’t need. It also helps them know what would be good to buy at a yard sale, and what should be bought new.
The afternoon session applies what we discussed in the morning session and provides time to try your hand at fly fishing. Participants will practice various casts that are demonstrated and will practice catching fish.
The fly fishing class usually has a mix of folks. It includes many who have never fly fished before, others that haven’t done it for quite a while, and maybe one or two that have fly fished, are interested in improving their casting skills, and want to gain knowledge about local fishing areas.
Most participants want to catch fish on a fly during the class, while some folks prefer to work on improving their cast. The PFC/GTTU coaches are on hand to help you with whatever your goal is for the afternoon session. If you intend to fish, you will need a current fishing license available online at azgfd.gov.
Fly rods, flies, and any other fishing equipment you will need will be provided. This class will give you a chance to find out if fly fishing might be fun for you, without having to spend anything on equipment. If you have a fly rod, you are welcome to bring it, but you may want to use the fly rods provided that are rigged up to catch fish.
I will teach the fly fishing class with help from PFC/GTTU friends. Remember, every fish feels much bigger on a fly rod, so I hope you will join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!