Domestic violence?
A lack of mental health care?
Drugs? Suicide? Depression? Viruses?
What’s your biggest health care worry?
What should schools, the health department and nonprofit agencies focus on?
Well, here’s your chance to weigh in.
On Nov. 5, booths at the Community Health Fair at the Julia Randall Elementary School gym will have surveys to take the pulse of the community.
The short check box survey will ask residents to list their highest priority health care concerns. Is it a lack of mental health care providers? Homelessness? Substance abuse? Something else?
The survey is part of a comprehensive and innovative effort to set priorities. The results will help coordinate the efforts of organizations, including first responders to health care providers, governments, and nonprofits.
They have all joined forces to tear down the walls that keep those who need help from getting it. The coalition launching the budding rescue effort includes the Payson Guardian program, a community risk reduction program, the Payson Senior Center, NAMI Payson, the New Directions Warming Center, the Payson Police and Fire departments, Banner Health and the MHA Foundation.
And Gila County needs help. State health department data shows Gila County has Arizona’s highest rate of suicides, drug overdoses and overdoses deaths. Many agencies offer help — but often those who need the help can’t figure out where to go or how to clear all the hurdles in the way.
Attempts by the federal government to streamline the system have not solved the problem in rural areas.
For instance, the federal government and national mental health agencies recently announced with great fanfare the launch of a 988 phone number that was supposed to connect people anywhere in the country to the help they needed for mental health crisis.
Only it turns out, the system doesn’t work in most rural areas due to a lack of mental health providers.
“At our national NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) conference, they told us it is not safe to give out that number for rural areas,” said Patty Wisner, of NAMI Payson.
Unfortunately, rural areas like Payson don’t have enough mental health providers and treatment beds for recovery. Several groups are trying to fill in the dangerous gaps, but it will take more resources and time before Rim Country has options. In the meantime, many people in crisis — especially those who pose a danger to themselves or others — are more likely to find themselves in jail than in treatment.
NAMI Payson plans to help by opening an office by next year, with help from the MHA Foundation. This space will have classrooms to teach family members and their loved ones how to live their best life with a mental health diagnosis. Other rooms with cozy furniture will hold support groups. A library will have resource information.
For now, NAMI Payson seeks volunteers and donations to open by January.
Other organizations that have joined with NAMI Payson and will be present at the Health Fair include, the Payson Guardians (Community Risk Reduction), Payson Fire and Police departments, Banner Health, the MHA Foundation, the Warming Center, and the Payson Senior Center.
For more information, stop by the booths with the bright yellow or orange surveys. Volunteers will be happy to answer questions about the survey, finding resources, volunteering, or supporting their efforts to reduce Gila County deaths from suicide and substance abuse.
