After helping fight a wildfire in California for 21 days, a Hellsgate Fire Department team is back home.
Capt. Bobbi Doss and firefighters Pat Jeck, Mike Lindsey and Alex Gregory left for Northern California on Sept. 11.
Their initial two-week assignment was extended to 21 days as they worked on the Slater Fire. They returned home Monday night.
The Slater Fire started on the evening of Sept. 8, near Slater Butte Fire Lookout on the Klamath National Forest in Northern California. It is estimated at 155,287 acres and is 65% contained.
