With its fire chief retiring this fall, the Hellsgate Fire Department in Star Valley is considering several replacement ideas.
When Chief John Wisner retires on Halloween next year, the fire board could take the traditional path and hire a replacement chief.
But the board is also considering some alternative options.
At the fire board’s January work-study session, Wisner, along with Angie Lecher, Hellsgate’s business manager, will present several proposals.
Wisner reached out to Payson Fire Chief David Staub for the PFD to possibly provide administrative and operations chief services.
At the Dec. 12 Payson Town Council meeting, the council voted to proceed with talks on a management agreement.
“For Chief John Wisner, this next Halloween will be his last day,” said Staub to the Payson council. “With our consent, we will develop an IGA (intergovernmental agreement) both entities can sign on to.”
Wisner says the Hellsgate fire board “is weighing all of its options for fire chief services after my retirement.”
Besides partnering with Payson, options include hiring a new chief or a part-time chief. Wisner has also talked with Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA) concerning Hellsgate joining their joint power authority (JPA).
AFMA provides emergency services, including ambulance service, from eight fire stations in the Phoenix metro-area’s west and east valley.
Wisner has also spoken with the chief of the Central AZ Fire and Medical Authority in the Prescott Valley.
“The fire board is not in negotiations with the Payson Town Council and would only be if they chose to pursue the proposal from Staub vs. one of the other options,” Wisner said. “The fire board is seeking options for fire chief services, and ideally it would like to decrease overall chief costs.”
Payson used to contract with Hellsgate for services to cover the east part of town. The contract brought in $160,000 for Hellsgate. When Payson opened a firehouse off of Tyler Parkway in 2011 it ended that contract, which was a hit to Hellsgate’s budget.
Then the recession hit and property values plunged. Since property taxes form the backbone of Hellsgate’s budget, the department took a huge hit.
The district tried to get a Certificate of Necessity to provide ambulance service to bring in more revenue.
After spending a year and a half and hundreds of thousands on the effort, the Arizona Department of Health Services declined Hellsgate’s request.
When Wisner took over as chief, he thought working on wildfires would help make up the difference.
“Unfortunately this year, wildland revenues have been all but non-existent,” said Wisner.
Hellsgate shored up its budget with an extension of the SAFER grant from the federal government, slashed the budget by $600,000, rebuilt the district’s wildland response capabilities, sought grants and began a study with neighboring departments (as required by law) to balance costs.
The department earlier this year explored creating a JPA between Payson and Hellsgate. The JPA would have created a whole new entity outside of both the town and the HFD.
“The district had hoped that the savings realized by eliminating duplications and taking advantages of economies of scale produced by having one larger fire authority would be the long-term answer. As you know, Payson said ‘no’ to the fire authority,” said Wisner.
Even though Payson voted against the fire authority, it did not completely shut the door on finding some mutually beneficial agreement.
Now, faced with Wisner’s impending retirement, the HFD “must start thinking of who will lead the organization administratively and operationally,” said Wisner.
“They know it would be best if they reduce the overall cost of the fire chief position,” he said.
Payson already ha s an agreement with the Houston Mesa Fire Department.
Hellsgate has stated it hopes to keep its culture so it will not seek an agreement exactly like the HMFD.
“Our organization is different from that of Houston Mesa in that HFD does not need PFD to do most of the day-to-day work around the stations,” said Wisner. “HFD only needs administrative and operational chief services. Ideally, the HFD staff would continue to work for HFD under HFD policies.”
